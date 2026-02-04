Swiss Companies Employ AI Tools For Social Media Strategies

Companies and organisations want to use social media to increase their visibility and reach and strengthen trust, a study by the ZHAW and PR company Bernet Relations shows. The study examined the 96 largest organisations in the country.

The majority use AI tools primarily for writing, editing or summarising texts and for translations. Few use AI for image generation or for finding topics, according to the report.

The organisations are most concerned about dwindling trust in the authenticity of content, public criticism or data theft.

Traditional content management remains the most important social media activity. In addition to monitoring and evaluation, dialogue and contact management also receive less attention.

The social component is increasingly taking a back seat.“Today, the majority of networks are purely entertainment and consumer platforms,” said Guido Keel, head of the Institute of Applied Media Studies at ZHAW.

The social media study has been conducted by ZHAW since 2007. Since 2011 in collaboration with Bernet Relations.

The study shows the engagement of Swiss companies, authorities and non-profit organisations on social media. In this 9th edition of the study, a total of 435 organisations and companies were contacted in autumn 2025.

