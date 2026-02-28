403
Russia’s War Economy Faces Strains as Sanctions Enter Fifth Year
(MENAFN) As Russia’s conflict in Ukraine enters its fifth year, the country is struggling with enormous defense expenditures alongside growing structural challenges, including severe labor shortages and rising inflation, according to reports.
Despite unprecedented Western sanctions since the invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, Russia has managed to maintain economic stability.
The shift toward a war-focused economy has fueled record production in heavy industries such as steel, machinery, and chemicals, with defense spending projected to make up roughly 38% of the federal budget in 2026.
Early shocks—including the freezing of approximately $300 billion in central bank reserves and Moscow’s removal from the SWIFT payments system—were offset by domestic measures and increased trade using the Chinese yuan.
However, military-driven growth has exacerbated structural pressures, particularly in the labor market.
Russia’s unemployment rate dropped to a historic low of 2.4%, but economists note that this reflects demographic trends rather than genuine economic strength.
Conscription, battlefield casualties, and emigration have left critical gaps in high-tech, engineering, and manufacturing sectors. The Industry and Trade Ministry forecasts that by early 2026, the industrial sector could face a shortage of 4.8 million skilled workers.
