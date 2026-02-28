J&K's Ranji Trophy Final Victory Brings Glory And Promise To Cricket's Future In UT

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Feb 28 (IANS) The victory of Jammu and Kashmir Cricket team on Saturday over rivals Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy finals is not just a win well deserved, it is the promise of glory and hope for the youth of the Union Territory, whose talent in sports is getting countrywide acknowledgment now.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Chief Minister's Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani and NC MLA, Tanvir Sadiq had reached Karnataka's Hubballi on Friday to witness history as the Jammu and Kashmir team was about to write it on Saturday.

Omar Abdullah wanted to be there personally to cheer and toast the victory of the Jammu and Kashmir team.

The Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister on Saturday announced a cash reward of Rs 2 crore and government job opportunities for players and support staff following the team's historic maiden Ranji Trophy title win, terming the achievement a watershed moment for cricket in the Union Territory.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed his joy by writing on X, "Jammu and Kashmir's finest hour has arrived! Emotions surging beyond words as I watch our Cricket team claiming the Ranji Trophy."

"To every fierce player who carved history through sheer grit: thank you from entire Union Territory beaming with pride. You have immortalised history -- embrace it with honour."

Announcing the reward, the Chief Minister's Office highlighted the broader significance of the triumph for the region's sporting ecosystem.

"Congratulating Team J&K on their historic triumph in the Ranji Trophy, the Chief Minister announced a cash reward of Rs 2 crore for the players and support staff after their emphatic victory over Karnataka on their home turf. Calling it a watershed moment for Jammu & Kashmir cricket, he said the landmark win has filled the entire region with pride and inspiration. The players will also be entitled to government appointments under the recently notified rules for outstanding sportspersons," Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister's Office said on X.

The victory marks Jammu and Kashmir's first Ranji Trophy crown in 66 years.

Widespread celebrations broke across the Union Territory when the news came.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Jammu and Kashmir posted a formidable total of 584 runs in 173.1 overs, built on a strong collective batting effort.

Shubham Pundir anchored the innings with a composed 121 off 247 balls, while Yawer Hassan (88) and skipper Paras Dogra (70) providing solid support.

The middle order kept the momentum alive through Abdul Samad (61) and wicketkeeper Kanhaiya Wadhawan (70), while Sahil Lotra added crucial runs with a well-crafted 72.

For Karnataka, Prasidh Krishna stood out with a five-wicket haul, though the attack struggled overall.

In reply, Karnataka were bowled out for 293 runs in 93.3 overs, conceding a massive first-innings deficit of 291 runs.

Mayank Agarwal fought a lone battle with a superb 160, but lacked support from the rest of the batting lineup.

Jammu and Kashmir's bowling was led by Auqib Nabi Dar, who claimed a sensational five-wicket haul (5/54), his seventh of the tournament.

Sunil Kumar and Yudhvir Singh Charak chipped in with two wickets each to keep Karnataka firmly under pressure.

With a commanding lead, Jammu and Kashmir tightened their grip in the second innings, reaching 342/4 in 113 overs.

Qamran Iqbal starred with an unbeaten 160, while Sahil Lotra completed a fine match with an unbroken 101, effectively shutting the door on any Karnataka comeback.

The final ended in a draw, but Jammu and Kashmir's decisive first-innings lead sealed a historic victory and the most prestigious title in Indian domestic cricket.

Youth were seen dancing in Jammu as elders joined them distributing sweets. It was a celebration cutting across region, religion and language.

Every face wore a festive smile and drums started beating at different parts of Jammu city.

The celebrations in the Valley were equally joyous though little subdued because of the escalating tension between Israel and Iran.

Hundreds of Kashmiri students, doctors and other professionals are still stranded in Iran as the country sealed its airspace.