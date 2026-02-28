Will Respond To 'Aggressors' With Authority And Strength: Iran After Israel-US Strikes

MENAFN - IANS) Tehran, Feb 28 (IANS) Iran on Saturday declared that it would respond to the United States and Israel with“authority and strength,” asserting its right to defend itself against what it described as a military assault on its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The United States and Israel launched coordinated attacks on Iran on Saturday, significantly intensifying tensions in the Middle East. The development raises concerns of a widening confrontation that could have far-reaching geopolitical and economic consequences.

Iran, in turn, launched ballistic missiles at Israel, the Israeli military confirmed.

In a strongly worded statement, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the joint US-Israeli strikes and characterised them as an act of aggression and said, "Our sacred and beloved homeland, Proud Iran, a civilisation-building nation, has once again been subjected to criminal military aggression by the United States and the Zionist regime."

"This morning, on the eve of Nowruz and on the tenth day of the holy month of Ramadan, the United States and the Zionist regime flagrantly violated Iran's territorial integrity and national sovereignty by attacking a series of targets, including defence infrastructure and civilian sites, in various cities across our country," it said.

Tehran further pointed out that the strikes occurred even as diplomatic efforts were underway between Iran and the United States.

"Despite our certainty regarding the intentions of the United States and the Zionist regime to carry out another act of military aggression, we once again entered into negotiations in order to exhaust all arguments before the international community and all countries of the world -- to demonstrate the righteousness of the Iranian nation and to prove the illegitimacy of any pretext for aggression," the Foreign Ministry said.

Emphasising its preparedness for both dialogue and defence, the Ministry added, "Today, the people of Iran stand proud, having done whatever was necessary to prevent war. Now is the time to defend the homeland and confront the enemy's military assault. Just as we were prepared for negotiations, we have been more prepared than ever for defence. The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will respond to the aggressors with authority and strength."

Iran maintained that the joint aerial attacks violate international law, specifically Article 2(4) of the United Nations Charter, and described them as amounting to "a clear act of armed aggression" against the country.

"Responding to this aggression is Iran's lawful and legitimate right under Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations. The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will utilise all their capabilities and resources to confront this criminal aggression and repel the enemy's hostility," the statement read.

The Iranian government also called upon the United Nations and its Security Council to take what it termed immediate steps in response to what it described as a breach of international peace and security resulting from the US-Israel military action.

"All Member States of the United Nations -- particularly the countries of the region and Islamic countries, members of the Non-Aligned Movement, and all governments that feel a responsibility toward international peace and security -- are expected to firmly condemn this act of aggression and to undertake urgent and collective action to confront it, as it has undoubtedly placed regional and global peace and security under an unprecedented threat," the Ministry said.

Reaffirming its resolve, the statement concluded that the Iranian Armed Forces would not hesitate to defend the country. "History bears witness that the Iranian people have never bowed to foreign aggression and domination. This time as well, the response of the Iranian nation will be decisive and determining, and it will make the aggressors regret their criminal act," it added.