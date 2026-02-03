Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
US Shoots Down Iranian 'Shahed' Drone Near Aircraft Carrier Abraham Lincoln In Arabian Sea

US Shoots Down Iranian 'Shahed' Drone Near Aircraft Carrier Abraham Lincoln In Arabian Sea


2026-02-03 09:04:06
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Bloomberg reported this in an article, citing a statement from the U.S. Central Command, which also oversees the Middle East.

According to U.S. military officials, the F-35 fighter shot down the drone in self-defense when the unmanned aerial vehicle "aggressively approached the USS Abraham Lincoln with -unclear intent."

The Central Command added that no U.S. service members were injured during the incident, and no U.S. equipment was damaged.

Reuters added that the drone approaching the Abraham Lincoln was an Iranian Shahed-139.

Read also: EU approves new sanctions against Iran over repression, support for Russia's war against Ukraine

As Ukrinform reported, Iranian boats with machine guns approached a U.S. oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz on the morning of Tuesday, February 3, and ordered the vessel to stop.

Illustrative photo from open sources

MENAFN03022026000193011044ID1110692048



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search