Azerbaijani Banks To Issue Chinese Unionpay Cards Under New Agreement
Azerbaijani bank customers will soon be able to obtain cards from the Chinese UnionPay payment system, marking a significant step in diversifying payment options in the country, Azernews reports. The development comes following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and UnionPay, aimed at expanding financial and payment system collaboration.Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month1.00₼ 3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year7.10₼ Select -41%
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment