Azerbaijani Banks To Issue Chinese Unionpay Cards Under New Agreement


2026-02-02 07:05:37

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Azerbaijani bank customers will soon be able to obtain cards from the Chinese UnionPay payment system, marking a significant step in diversifying payment options in the country, Azernews reports. The development comes following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and UnionPay, aimed at expanding financial and payment system collaboration.

AzerNews

