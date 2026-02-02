Azerbaijani Banks To Issue Chinese Unionpay Cards Under New Agreement

Azerbaijani bank customers will soon be able to obtain cards from the Chinese UnionPay payment system, marking a significant step in diversifying payment options in the country, Azernews reports. The development comes following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and UnionPay, aimed at expanding financial and payment system collaboration.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%