Atos Positioned as a Leader in the ISG Provider LensTM for Digital Sustainability IT Solutions & Services, Europe

Paris, France - February 2, 2026 – Atos, a global leader in AI-driven digital transformation, has been named a Leader in Digital Sustainability IT Solutions and Services in Europe by Information Services Group (ISG), the leading global research and advisory firm.

In its evaluation of the market, ISG assessed more than 35 providers, producing what is set to become a definitive benchmark for digital sustainability. In this comprehensive assessment, Atos secured a top-tier leadership position.

The ISG report evaluates providers delivering sustainability solutions across the core IT foundations used by all industries-commonly referred to as green IT. It spans consulting, engineering, IT, and managed services aimed at improving the environmental and social sustainability of IT assets, including data centre infrastructure, end-user devices, software, and AI/ML systems. Key use cases include reducing energy consumption, increasing renewable energy usage, and designing energy-efficient architectures and code.

The evaluation also recognizes providers' ability to address the social impact of IT, including solutions that enhance accessibility for less physically able and neurodiverse employees-underscoring Atos' commitment to inclusive and responsible digital transformation.

Atos was praised for its comprehensive sustainable IT portfolio, combining solutions like the Sustainable Digital Workplace with strategic partnerships across SAP, Microsoft, and Greenspector to help enterprises measure, optimize, and decarbonize their technology estates – with stand-out capabilities spanning full IT carbon footprint assessments, modernization and energy-efficient high-performance computing, application and AI optimization, device lifecycle management, and role-based sustainability dashboards. Atos was also highlighted for pioneering decarbonization-level agreements in IT outsourcing, committing to measurable emissions reductions over time.

Atos was recognized for its deep expertise in sustainable digital workplaces, offering services that optimize end-user devices for sustainability at scale. This leadership is showcased in its partnership with the UK Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA), where Atos is delivering the government's most environmentally sustainable digital workplace to date. Built on circular economy principles, the approach rethinks device refresh cycles and deploys high-performing refurbished laptops, significantly reducing carbon emissions and electronic waste.

“Atos is extremely proud to be praised by ISG in their latest report. This marks an important recognition that we are delivering on our longstanding commitments to digital decarbonization. Our teams have demonstrated their ability to support our customers' sustainable digital transformation in ensuring a responsible use of technologies without compromising performance. Atos is striving to combine sustainability with the deployment of the most leading-edge technologies, for the greater benefit of our clients and all of our stakeholders” said Miriam Hanckmann, Head of Atos Sustainability Portfolio.

“Our partnership with DEFRA illustrates perfectly how Atos is supporting its customers in their digital transformation. The results we have been able to achieve together in terms of measurement, correction, social impact and ultimately reduction of carbon emission levels, water consumption and electronics waste gives a clear, successful and field-proven example of the path our customers can follow with confidence with us in their quest for a more sustainable use of technology” said Michael Herron, Head of Atos UK & Ireland.

“Atos stands out because of its class leading delivery of IT solutions and services designed for sustainability, differentiated through circular workplace services, high-performance computing, green software engineering, accessibility, and responsible AI capabilities, which are designed to minimize environmental impact while maximizing business value for their customers. These complement Atos' broader OT and data capabilities.”– Matt Warburton, Principal Consultant and Digital Sustainability Lead, ISG

To access the full report, please visit the dedicated section on Atos website.

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 63,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €8 billion, operating in 61 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is the brand under which Atos SE (Societas Europaea) operates. Atos SE is listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos Group is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

