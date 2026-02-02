In Photos: How SRK Bonded With Emaar's Mohammed Alabbar During A Fashion Show In Dubai

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai's skyline wasn't the only thing glittering this past weekend. On Friday, January 30, the Armani Hotel Dubai played host to the Dubai Mall Global Fashion Awards, where the 'King of Bollywood', Shah Rukh Khan, was honoured as the Global Style Icon.

The award served as the grand finale to the Dubai Mall Festival of Fashion, cementing SRK's status as a cultural force whose influence transcends the silver screen.

While the award recognised his three-decade career and global box office footprint, it was also a moment that set social media ablaze. SRK was seen sharing a warm, iconic exchange with Mohamed Alabbar, the founder of Emaar and the visionary behind iconic skyscrapers, such as Burj Khalifa.

Their meeting also serves as a reminder of the deep, historical bond Khan shares with the UAE.

On the fashion note, the actor's sartorial journey has undergone a radical transformation, coinciding with his massive box-office "rebirth" in Pathaan and Jawan. Moving away from the classic suits of the past, he has embraced a more rugged, experimental, and high-fashion edge.

Much of this evolution can be credited to celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani, best known for crafting Deepika Padukone's signature looks. With her guidance, Khan has refined an aesthetic that effortlessly complements his newly honed action-hero physique.

Case in point: his recent international appearances, including the Met Gala, where the actor moved beyond the suit-and-tie traditionalist avatar into a man unafraid to experiment with sartorial choices.



