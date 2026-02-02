403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar, France Leaders Hold Phone Talks on Iran
(MENAFN) Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and French President Emmanuel Macron engaged in urgent discussions Sunday regarding escalating tensions following the US military surge in the Persian Gulf, Iran's warnings that war could consume the entire region if attacked, and the broader ramifications for regional stability, the Qatari Amiri Diwan announced.
The telephone exchange focused on initiatives to prevent escalation throughout the region and developments concerning Iran alongside their consequences for regional security, the Amiri Court statement confirmed.
The dialogue occurred as Washington has intensified military deployments across the Middle East in recent weeks, coinciding with threats from US President Donald Trump to strike Iran.
Tehran maintains Washington is weaponizing sanctions, pressure tactics, and attempts to foment domestic unrest to manufacture justification for external intervention designed to achieve regime change. Iranian officials have cautioned of a "comprehensive and unprecedented" response to any attack, even if it is limited, according to public statements and reported US assessments.
Tamim and Macron additionally addressed developments in Gaza, encompassing efforts to shield civilians under the ceasefire arrangement in the enclave, along with strategies to bolster stability in Lebanon and preserve its security and sovereignty, the statement indicated.
A Gaza ceasefire operative since Oct. 10, 2025, terminated a two-year genocide prosecuted by Israel. Palestinian authorities report the conflict claimed more than 71,700 lives and wounded more than 171,500 others, with extensive devastation impacting approximately 90% of civilian infrastructure. The UN has calculated reconstruction expenses at roughly $70 billion, UN officials have said.
In Lebanon, Israeli breaches of a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah signed in late November 2024 have persisted, with Israel claiming it is dismantling the group's infrastructure, Lebanese officials said.
Lebanese officials have repeatedly demanded cessation of the violations and pressed Israel to honor the agreement's provisions. Hezbollah has said it remains committed to the truce and has called for Israel to withdraw from areas it occupied during the latest war.
The ceasefire concluded an Israeli offensive that commenced in October 2023 and escalated into comprehensive warfare in September 2024, which Lebanese authorities say killed more than 4,000 people and wounded about 17,000 others.
The telephone exchange focused on initiatives to prevent escalation throughout the region and developments concerning Iran alongside their consequences for regional security, the Amiri Court statement confirmed.
The dialogue occurred as Washington has intensified military deployments across the Middle East in recent weeks, coinciding with threats from US President Donald Trump to strike Iran.
Tehran maintains Washington is weaponizing sanctions, pressure tactics, and attempts to foment domestic unrest to manufacture justification for external intervention designed to achieve regime change. Iranian officials have cautioned of a "comprehensive and unprecedented" response to any attack, even if it is limited, according to public statements and reported US assessments.
Tamim and Macron additionally addressed developments in Gaza, encompassing efforts to shield civilians under the ceasefire arrangement in the enclave, along with strategies to bolster stability in Lebanon and preserve its security and sovereignty, the statement indicated.
A Gaza ceasefire operative since Oct. 10, 2025, terminated a two-year genocide prosecuted by Israel. Palestinian authorities report the conflict claimed more than 71,700 lives and wounded more than 171,500 others, with extensive devastation impacting approximately 90% of civilian infrastructure. The UN has calculated reconstruction expenses at roughly $70 billion, UN officials have said.
In Lebanon, Israeli breaches of a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah signed in late November 2024 have persisted, with Israel claiming it is dismantling the group's infrastructure, Lebanese officials said.
Lebanese officials have repeatedly demanded cessation of the violations and pressed Israel to honor the agreement's provisions. Hezbollah has said it remains committed to the truce and has called for Israel to withdraw from areas it occupied during the latest war.
The ceasefire concluded an Israeli offensive that commenced in October 2023 and escalated into comprehensive warfare in September 2024, which Lebanese authorities say killed more than 4,000 people and wounded about 17,000 others.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment