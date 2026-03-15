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Explosions Rock Central Isfahan as Airstrikes Continue
(MENAFN) Early Sunday, central Isfahan in Iran experienced multiple heavy explosions as airstrikes continued across the region, according to Iranian media reports. Residents reported hearing blasts from several areas, causing widespread alarm throughout the city.
Video footage shared online appears to show a fighter jet flying at low altitude over Isfahan, while additional clips capture thick plumes of smoke rising from multiple locations, illustrating the intensity and scale of the strikes. Observers noted that most of the explosions were concentrated in the northern and southern districts of the city, suggesting a coordinated wave of attacks.
These incidents come amid a broader escalation in the region, following joint military operations by Israel and the United States targeting Iran. The ongoing strikes have heightened concerns over civilian safety, potential infrastructure damage, and the risk of further regional destabilization. Local authorities have yet to release detailed reports on casualties or the precise targets of the attacks, but the scale of the explosions underscores the seriousness of the situation in central Iran.
Video footage shared online appears to show a fighter jet flying at low altitude over Isfahan, while additional clips capture thick plumes of smoke rising from multiple locations, illustrating the intensity and scale of the strikes. Observers noted that most of the explosions were concentrated in the northern and southern districts of the city, suggesting a coordinated wave of attacks.
These incidents come amid a broader escalation in the region, following joint military operations by Israel and the United States targeting Iran. The ongoing strikes have heightened concerns over civilian safety, potential infrastructure damage, and the risk of further regional destabilization. Local authorities have yet to release detailed reports on casualties or the precise targets of the attacks, but the scale of the explosions underscores the seriousness of the situation in central Iran.
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