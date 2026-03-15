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Air Raid Sirens Sound in Haifa as Missiles Launch from Iran, Lebanon
(MENAFN) Air raid sirens were triggered Sunday morning in Haifa and multiple locations across northern Israel after missile launches were detected from Iran, alongside around ten rockets fired from Lebanon.
The Israeli army confirmed that sirens were activated in the Syrian Golan Heights and northern Israeli areas, including the settlements of Karmiel and Katzrin, as well as the Upper and Lower Galilee, in response to the Iranian missile activity.
Israeli media reported that a single missile from Iran was intercepted, with no immediate information on casualties or property damage. Overnight, Iran reportedly launched five separate missile barrages targeting Israel.
In addition, the Israeli military said sirens were sounded in Haifa and surrounding regions, including the Krayot area, following rocket fire from Lebanon. Reports indicate that roughly ten rockets were launched toward Haifa and nearby areas, though further details have not been released.
Earlier Sunday, fires and two injuries were reported in central Israel after the interception of missiles launched from Iran.
The current escalation follows the joint strikes by Israel and the United States on Iran on February 28, which killed approximately 1,200 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Iran has carried out drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.
The Israeli army confirmed that sirens were activated in the Syrian Golan Heights and northern Israeli areas, including the settlements of Karmiel and Katzrin, as well as the Upper and Lower Galilee, in response to the Iranian missile activity.
Israeli media reported that a single missile from Iran was intercepted, with no immediate information on casualties or property damage. Overnight, Iran reportedly launched five separate missile barrages targeting Israel.
In addition, the Israeli military said sirens were sounded in Haifa and surrounding regions, including the Krayot area, following rocket fire from Lebanon. Reports indicate that roughly ten rockets were launched toward Haifa and nearby areas, though further details have not been released.
Earlier Sunday, fires and two injuries were reported in central Israel after the interception of missiles launched from Iran.
The current escalation follows the joint strikes by Israel and the United States on Iran on February 28, which killed approximately 1,200 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Iran has carried out drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.
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