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Explosions Hit Hamedan, Isfahan as US, Israel Attack Iran

Explosions Hit Hamedan, Isfahan as US, Israel Attack Iran


2026-03-15 06:33:26
(MENAFN) Multiple explosions were reported in the Iranian cities of Hamedan and Isfahan on Sunday, as Israel and the United States continued their military operations targeting Tehran, according to Iranian media sources.

Observers noted columns of smoke rising from the affected areas following the blasts, though no information has yet been released regarding the specific targets or potential casualties. Earlier attacks had also been reported in Shiraz and Isfahan.

The Israeli military confirmed that it had launched a “wide-scale” series of strikes across western Iran. A statement from the armed forces indicated that the operations were aimed at regime infrastructure, but no further details were provided.

The incidents mark a continuation of heightened military activity in the region, contributing to growing concerns over escalating tensions between Iran, Israel, and the United States.

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