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Kuwait Shoots Down Drones as Regional Tensions Rise
(MENAFN) The Kuwait National Guard Command reported on Sunday that its forces successfully intercepted five drones over the past 24 hours in an area under their security responsibility, amid the ongoing Middle East conflict.
According to the statement shared on social media platform X, the operation forms part of continuous efforts to protect critical infrastructure, maintain national security, and counter potential threats. No details were provided about the exact location of the drone interceptions or the origin of the drones.
Authorities also urged the public to adhere to safety and security guidelines issued by relevant agencies. The statement emphasized that the National Guard, working in coordination with the army, police, and fire services, is fully prepared to respond to any actions that could threaten the country’s stability.
The announcement comes as tensions in the region have intensified since February 28, when Israel and the United States launched joint military strikes on Iran, resulting in approximately 1,300 casualties, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran has responded with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military assets.
According to the statement shared on social media platform X, the operation forms part of continuous efforts to protect critical infrastructure, maintain national security, and counter potential threats. No details were provided about the exact location of the drone interceptions or the origin of the drones.
Authorities also urged the public to adhere to safety and security guidelines issued by relevant agencies. The statement emphasized that the National Guard, working in coordination with the army, police, and fire services, is fully prepared to respond to any actions that could threaten the country’s stability.
The announcement comes as tensions in the region have intensified since February 28, when Israel and the United States launched joint military strikes on Iran, resulting in approximately 1,300 casualties, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran has responded with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military assets.
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