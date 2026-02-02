403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UAE-Kuwait Economic Forum Kicks Off, To Bolster Trade, Investment Ties
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salem Al-Methen
ABU DHABI, Feb 2 (KUNA) -- The UAE-Kuwait Economic Forum opened on Monday hosted as part of the "UAE and Kuwait: Brothers Forever" week which runs until February 4 across all emirates of the country.
The forum brings together Kuwait's Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the UAE Ministry of Foreign Trade, alongside senior officials, and business leaders, underscoring the strength of the economic partnership.
Held in line with the directives of the leaderships of both countries, the forum celebrates the UAE-Kuwait strategic ties, as well as serving as a platform to explore investment opportunities, boost trade in key sectors, exchange views on economic developments and open new avenues for cooperation.
For his part, Kuwaiti Consul General in Dubai and the Northern Emirates Khaled Al-Zaabi told KUNA that the forum reflects the longstanding ties between Kuwait and the UAE and demonstrates the shared commitment to enhancing economic cooperation in a way that serves the mutual interests of both countries and their peoples.
He noted the forum provides public-private dialogue to expand trade and investment, reflecting continuous growth in bilateral relations.
Al-Zaabi emphasized that Kuwait's participation influences UAE market opportunities to strengthen regional economic partnerships and joint investment.
For his part, Chairman of the Kuwaiti Business Council (KBC) in Dubai and the Northern Emirates Firas Al-Salem told KUNA that the forum is a vital platform for connecting the Kuwaiti private sector with UAE government entities to explore new investment opportunities in key sectors.
Al-Salem noted that this edition honors the pioneering Kuwaiti traders who built the foundation for bilateral economic ties, aligned with the initiative of UAE leadership.
Meanwhile, Vice Chairman of the Kuwaiti Business Council, Nasser Al-Sayer, told KUNA that the forum reflects the historic ties between Kuwait and the UAE, and aim to deepen the economic integration as well as expand strategic partnerships.
Al-Sayer said the Kuwaiti private sector and Business Council are keen to take part in government-led events in the UAE, contributing to stronger Kuwaiti economic presence.
The forum aims to explore investment opportunities, promote trade development, support entrepreneurs and showcase success stories in both countries through featuring panel discussions. (end)
skm
ABU DHABI, Feb 2 (KUNA) -- The UAE-Kuwait Economic Forum opened on Monday hosted as part of the "UAE and Kuwait: Brothers Forever" week which runs until February 4 across all emirates of the country.
The forum brings together Kuwait's Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the UAE Ministry of Foreign Trade, alongside senior officials, and business leaders, underscoring the strength of the economic partnership.
Held in line with the directives of the leaderships of both countries, the forum celebrates the UAE-Kuwait strategic ties, as well as serving as a platform to explore investment opportunities, boost trade in key sectors, exchange views on economic developments and open new avenues for cooperation.
For his part, Kuwaiti Consul General in Dubai and the Northern Emirates Khaled Al-Zaabi told KUNA that the forum reflects the longstanding ties between Kuwait and the UAE and demonstrates the shared commitment to enhancing economic cooperation in a way that serves the mutual interests of both countries and their peoples.
He noted the forum provides public-private dialogue to expand trade and investment, reflecting continuous growth in bilateral relations.
Al-Zaabi emphasized that Kuwait's participation influences UAE market opportunities to strengthen regional economic partnerships and joint investment.
For his part, Chairman of the Kuwaiti Business Council (KBC) in Dubai and the Northern Emirates Firas Al-Salem told KUNA that the forum is a vital platform for connecting the Kuwaiti private sector with UAE government entities to explore new investment opportunities in key sectors.
Al-Salem noted that this edition honors the pioneering Kuwaiti traders who built the foundation for bilateral economic ties, aligned with the initiative of UAE leadership.
Meanwhile, Vice Chairman of the Kuwaiti Business Council, Nasser Al-Sayer, told KUNA that the forum reflects the historic ties between Kuwait and the UAE, and aim to deepen the economic integration as well as expand strategic partnerships.
Al-Sayer said the Kuwaiti private sector and Business Council are keen to take part in government-led events in the UAE, contributing to stronger Kuwaiti economic presence.
The forum aims to explore investment opportunities, promote trade development, support entrepreneurs and showcase success stories in both countries through featuring panel discussions. (end)
skm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment