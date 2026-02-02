403
Egypt Bans Roblox Over Promoting Harmful Behavior Among Children
(MENAFN) Egyptian authorities have officially blocked the online gaming platform Roblox, citing concerns that it promotes harmful behavior among children, according to local media reports.
Essam al-Amir, deputy head of the Supreme Council for Media Regulation, said the decision was issued to block the popular game during a Senate session focused on the risks posed by children’s use of mobile phones and digital applications, Youm7 reported.
Al-Amir explained that the council recommended blocking websites that promote or spread what it described as “deviant behavior,” as well as platforms offering electronic games that encourage violence. He added that the council is working with the National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority to enforce the ban through technical measures.
Egypt’s move follows similar steps taken by several countries in the region. In August and September 2025, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman imposed restrictions on Roblox after raising concerns about potential risks to children.
Globally, Roblox has faced increasing scrutiny. In August 2025, the US state of Louisiana filed a lawsuit against the company, accusing it of facilitating child exploitation. Roblox denied the allegations, calling them “false,” according to the BBC.
Launched nearly two decades ago, Roblox is a free interactive gaming platform that allows users to create virtual worlds using simple programming tools, play games collectively, and interact with others in real time across borders.
The platform has about 85 million users worldwide, around 40% of whom are under the age of 13, according to a May 2025 report by the UK’s Guardian newspaper.
