Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media hosts ‘Running for the Love of Kuwait’ to celebrate–UAE–Kuwait fraternal relations
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Ajman, UAE, February 1, 2026: The Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media (ADTCM) organized ‘Running for the Love of Kuwait’, a community sports event held to celebrate the long-standing brotherly relation between the UAE and Kuwait. The event, held in collaboration with Government of Ajman Media Office and Endurance Sports Services, and sponsored by Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE), took place at Al Safa Park, Ajman, convening over 500 participants across all ages and fitness levels.
The event comes as part of the ‘UA… and Kuwait…Brothers Forever’ initiative, which was launched in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, to celebrate the robust ties between both nations, further reinforcing the values of unity, affection and cohesion. Through this community-centric event, the department aimed to strengthen social connections and highlight the role of sports in bridging the gap between people and fostering meaningful relations.
H.E. Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media, stated that the ‘Running for the Love of Kuwait’ is a testament to the department’s dedication to supporting national initiatives that celebrate the longstanding relations between the UAE and Kuwait. H.E. highlighted the role of such initiatives in showcasing the depa’tment’s commitment to strengthening cooperating among GCC countries, further emphasising that the department makes constant efforts to promote a healthy and active lifestyle among the community in line the strategic objectives and ambitions of Ajman.
The event witnessed the particpation of families, children, amateur runners, and sports enthusiasts in an energetic and inclusive atmosphere. It showcas’d Ajman’s preparedness to organise a wide range of community events, further offering residents and visitors an opportunity to take part in a sporting event that strengthens social involvement and national belonging.
The ‘Running for the Lo’e of Kuwait’ comes as part of a diverse series of cultural, social and sports events that are being organised by ADTCM to honour the brotherly relations between the UAE and Kuwait, support national initiatives and position Ajman as a leading tourism hub in the UAE.
