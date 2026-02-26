Thani Humanitarian Opens Donation Collection Office At Ezdan Mall Al Gharrafa

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Thani bin Abdullah Foundation for Humanitarian Services (Thani Humanitarian) has inaugurated a new donation collection office at Ezdan Mall Al Gharrafa in a move aimed at expanding its outreach and facilitating charitable giving.

The opening ceremony was attended by Mubarak bin Freish Al Salem, Vice Chairman of the Central Municipal Council, Dr. Ayedh bin Dabsan Al Qahtani, Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation, and a number of senior officials.

The newly launched office represents an additional channel to serve donors, enabling visitors to learn about the foundation's humanitarian projects and contribute directly on-site. The initiative reflects the foundation's ongoing efforts to enhance accessibility and strengthen engagement with the community.

Mubarak bin Freish Al Salem praised the foundation's pioneering role in charitable and humanitarian work, describing it as a significant contributor to the development of Qatar's nonprofit sector. He noted that his interactions with the foundation's leadership demonstrated a high level of professionalism and commitment.

He added that Thani Humanitarian is distinguished by the supervision of experienced professionals in the field of charitable work, whose expertise enables them to effectively identify and reach beneficiaries in need. He highlighted the foundation's consistent communication and follow-up mechanisms since the launch of its projects, which ensure that all submitted cases are carefully studied and assessed. This systematic approach, he said, guarantees that assistance and support are delivered to those who truly deserve it.

For his part, Ali Al Kuwari, Director of Public Relations at the foundation, said the organization is committed to facilitating services for both donors and eligible beneficiaries alike. He explained that the opening of the new office comes as part of a broader expansion plan aimed at reaching all segments of society.

Al Kuwari stated that the office welcomes individuals interested in learning more about the foundation's projects and making donations in person. He noted that many donors prefer direct contributions through physical offices, and the new branch provides a convenient option for them. At the same time, the foundation continues to offer donation services through previously announced channels, including its official website and other digital platforms.

He pointed out that selecting Ezdan Mall Al Gharrafa as the location was a strategic decision, given the mall's high footfall and diverse visitor base. The presence of the office within the mall allows shoppers to easily visit, inquire about services, and contribute to ongoing humanitarian initiatives.

The donation office will operate during the holy month of Ramadan from 10am. to 2pm and from 8.30pm to 11.30pm. After Ramadan, working hours will be from 8am to 12pm and from 4pm to 8pm.

The foundation has called on philanthropists and members of the public wishing to support its projects and assist vulnerable groups to contribute through several available channels. Donations can be made online via the foundation's digital platforms, through collection offices including the main headquarters and Ezdan Mall branch, or through an external collector service.

Additional options include bank transfers, cheques issued in the name of Thani bin Abdullah Foundation for Humanitarian Services, and the Fawran transfer service under commercial registration number CR-35278. Donors may also contact the hotline at 55341818 for further assistance.