Qatar's Inward FDI Surges By 7% To Reach Qr157bn In Q3 2025

Doha, Qatar: The National Planning Council (NPC) issued the results of Qatar's Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Survey for the third quarter of 2025, conducted in collaboration with the Qatar Central Bank. The results present preliminary estimates of inward and outward FDI positions for the period from July to September 2025.

The 7% growth in inward FDI positions reflects strong confidence among foreign investors in the resilience and stability of Qatar's economy, supported by clear economic policies and national development plans that have contributed to strengthening Qatar's position as a regional and international investment destination.

This performance aligns with the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030, particularly in advancing economic development, diversifying the productive base, and enhancing national competitiveness.

These findings are based on quarterly survey data, supplemented by data from monetary financial institutions supervised by the Qatar Central Bank. The survey covers a representative sample of approximately 200 private sector enterprises, along with selected government-owned companies. International financial transactions conducted by individuals fall outside the scope of the survey.

Survey results indicate that inward Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) positions increased by 7% at the end of Q3 2025 compared to Q2 2025, reaching approximately QR157bn.

More than 95% of the inward FDI positions were concentrated in five main economic activities: mining and quarrying (44%), followed by financial and insurance activities (32%), manufacturing (15%), professional, scientific and technical activities (5%), and public administration (2%).

This distribution highlights the strength of strategic economic sectors in attracting foreign investment, alongside the growing contribution of value-added activities, reflecting continued progress toward economic diversification.

The concentration of foreign direct investment in mining, financial services, and manufacturing further underscores the pivotal role of core and value-added sectors in supporting economic activity and attracting foreign capital.

The outward Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) positions increased by 3% at the end of Q3 2025 compared to Q2 2025, reaching QR203bn.