Why PM Modi's Israel Flight Topped Global Tracking Charts, Drew Massive Interest?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Israel on a two-day visit, drawing global attention. His aircraft became the most tracked flight in the world during the journey, according to flight tracking platform Flightradar24.

At the invitation of PM Benjamin Netanyahu, PM Modi is undertaking a state visit to Israel from February 25-26, 2026. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, along with his wife Sara Netanyahu, at the airport to welcome PM Narendra Modi

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu tweets, "My wife Sara and I welcomed today our good friend, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, who has arrived for another historic visit to Israel. Prime Minister Modi previously visited Israel in 2017, and I later paid a reciprocal visit to...

PM Modi has arrived in Israel, marking his second visit to the country in nine years. In a special and heartwarming gesture, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife personally welcomed PM Modi at the airport, where he was also honoured with a...

'This is a bond of real friendship', says Israel PM Netanyahu as he shakes hands with PM Modi

Data from Flightradar24 showed that around 3:45 pm on Wednesday, when the Prime Minister's aircraft entered Jordan's airspace from Saudi Arabia, 7,184 people were tracking it live. The figures reflected strong global interest in the visit.

The aircraft avoided the airspace of Pakistan and Iran. It departed from Palam Air Force Station in New Delhi on the morning of February 25, 2026. From Delhi, the plane flew over Gujarat, crossed the Arabian Sea, and reached Oman. It then passed through Saudi Arabia and Jordan before entering Israeli territory.

The flight landed at Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv. A direct flight from India to Israel usually takes about six to seven hours.

The Prime Minister travelled on Air India One, a special aircraft used by the Government of India for official visits by the Prime Minister and other top leaders. The aircraft is usually a Boeing 777-300ER with a special configuration. It includes a command centre, secure communication systems, and defence features.

This is Prime Minister Modi's second visit to Israel in nine years. His first visit was in July 2017. During this trip, he will hold a private meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, address Israel's parliament, and meet members of the Indian community living there.

Reports suggest that defence deals may be discussed during the visit, including agreements related to drones and anti-ballistic missile systems.

Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post welcomed the Prime Minister with a special front page featuring his photograph. The page carried the word 'Namaste' in Hindi and 'Shalom' in Hebrew, both meaning hello.