Baghdad International Airport Temporarily Closes Over Technical Issues

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Baghdad: The Iraqi Ministry of Transport announced, Wednesday, the temporary closure of Baghdad International Airport due to an emergency technical malfunction that required immediate precautionary action.

In a press statement, spokesperson for the Iraqi Ministry of Transport, Maytham Al Safi said that the airport will be reopened as soon as maintenance work is completed and final technical inspections are carried out, expecting this to happen within the next few hours.