Eid Al Fitr 2026: Oman Residents Likely To Get 5-Day Holiday Here's Why

PUBLISHED: Wed 25 Feb 2026, 11:10 AM UPDATED: Wed 25 Feb 2026, 11:14 AM



By: Yasmin Hussein



Share:







The Sultanate was among 27 countries where Ramadan started on February 19, meaning that it will sight Shawwal crescent on Thursday, March 19Add as a preferredsource on Google

As millions of Muslims around the world look forward to the Eid Al Fitr holiday to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan, Oman residents will likely be in for a big treat: a five-day public holiday.

Oman was among 27 countries that announced on February 17 that Ramadan crescent was not sighted, meaning that their fasting month startedon February 19, unlike neighbouring Saudi and UAE.

Recommended For You

The Islamic calendar is a lunar one, so the begining of each Hijri month depends on a sighting of the crescent moon that takes part on the 29th of the previous month. This means that Oman will sight Shawwal's crescent moon on Thursday, March 19. Shwwal is the month that follows Ramadan and Shawwal 1 is the first day of Eid Al Fitr.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Ramadan Prayer Time Table 2026

In Oman, the public holiday for Eid Al Fitr starts on Ramadan 29, which corresponds this year to Thursday, March 19, 2026, and lasts until Shawwal 3. And if the first day of either Eid Al Fitr or Eid Al Adha falls on a Friday, residents get an extra day off as compensation, as per decree 88/2022 determining the official holidays in the Gulf country.

Several local media outlets in Oman have reported that Eid Al Fitr in the Sultanate will likely start on Friday, March 20, 2026 as per astronomical calculations.

This means that the public holiday will be from Thursday, March 19, 2026 to Sunday, March 22, 2026 and residents will be entitled to an extra day off on Monday March 23, 2026, giving them a long 5-day break.

However, the exact dates for Eid Al Fitr will be confirmed after the sighting of the crescent moon in Oman.

Eid Al Fitr holiday in UAE

Days of the anticipated holiday vary from one Muslim country to another. The UAE, for example, has announced that Eid Al Fitr 2026 holiday will begin on Thursday, March 19, and continue until Sunday, March 22 for public sector employees, giving them four-day long break.

For the private sector employees, however, the holiday will run from March 19, until March 21. Employees who normally work on Sundays will be required to return to work on Sunday, March 22. The authorities clarified that if the holy month of Ramadan lasts 30 days, the private sector holiday will be extended to Sunday, March 22.



Ramadan 2026: Oman becomes first GCC country to announce official start date

Oman announces working hours of public, private sector employees in Ramadan UAE announces Eid Al Fitr 2026 holiday for public, private sector employees

ALSO READ