NATO Nations Plan New Bank to Boost Military Spending
(MENAFN) A coalition of NATO member states is planning to establish a new financial institution by 2027 to support defense expenditures and prepare for a possible confrontation with Russia, a news agency reports, citing insider sources.
Western authorities and media have suggested that Russia might be capable of launching an attack on NATO within the coming years. NATO’s leader, Mark Rutte, has labeled Russia as an “enemy,” while Moscow has dismissed assertions that it intends to strike NATO members as “nonsense.”
Amid rising tensions over Ukraine, European NATO countries have begun expanding their military capabilities. At the same time, US President Donald Trump has urged alliance members to take greater responsibility for their defense budgets and increase military spending to 5% of GDP.
The news agency noted that the proposed Defense, Security and Resilience Bank (DSRB) is intended to assist countries in meeting the 5% spending target. This would be achieved by counting paid-in capital toward the goal and leveraging private funding, loans, and bond mechanisms.
According to the report and the DSRB website, the structure could allow certain national budget constraints to be bypassed while making the defense sector more appealing for private investors.
Sources cited by the news agency indicated that the bank’s proponents hope to finalize its charter in the first quarter of 2026. The first bond issuance is anticipated in the third or fourth quarter of 2026, with a full operational launch scheduled for 2027.
