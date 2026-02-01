403
Slovak Adviser’s Steps Down After Ties to Epstein Mentions
(MENAFN) Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico confirmed on Saturday that he has accepted the resignation of his national security adviser, Miroslav Lajcak, after documents surfaced linking Lajcak’s name to communications connected to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
In a video message posted on Facebook, Fico said he agreed to Lajcak stepping down, noting that the adviser himself had suggested ending their cooperation in light of recent media attention surrounding the documents.
The controversy emerged after a large batch of Epstein-related files was made public, containing references to various well-known figures, including Lajcak, who previously served as Slovakia’s foreign minister.
When first approached about the matter, Lajcak rejected any suggestion of wrongdoing, saying he could not understand how his name appeared in the material. In later remarks, he stated that he could not verify the authenticity of the messages due to the passage of time, adding that any contact, if it occurred, was informal and lacked substantive content.
In a follow-up statement, Lajcak said he would personally inform the prime minister and formally offer his resignation. He stressed that his decision was not driven by any criminal or unethical behavior, but rather by a desire to spare Fico political fallout over an issue unrelated to government policy.
Commenting on the resignation, Fico described Lajcak as a seasoned diplomat and said his exit meant the loss of valuable foreign policy experience. He also took aim at media coverage, arguing that headlines had overstated the implications of the decision.
Pressure for Lajcak to step down had mounted in recent days, with demands coming from lawmakers across both the opposition and governing coalition.
