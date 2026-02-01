403
Malawi Declares Polio Outbreak After Virus Detection
(MENAFN) Malawi’s government has announced an outbreak of poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) after the virus was detected in environmental samples, Health Ministry officials said on Saturday.
Secretary for Health and Sanitation Dan Namarika stated that the virus was found through routine sewage monitoring at two locations in the commercial city of Blantyre. The ministry warned that the virus poses serious health risks and can lead to irreversible paralysis, particularly in children, similar to the wild poliovirus.
“Following advice from the World Health Organization (WHO), the ministry is working around the clock to intensify measures to contain the outbreak, as we did in 2022. We therefore urge the general public to maintain food hygiene precautions to prevent the spread of the virus and to ensure that children are fully vaccinated,” Namarika said.
He added, “We are putting in place plans to conduct supplementary immunization campaigns to protect children and prevent further transmission.”
Malawi previously responded to a polio outbreak in 2022 after a wild poliovirus type 1 case was detected. In February 2022, following 30 years without any cases, a 14-year-old child tested positive, prompting emergency measures. Since that time, the country had reported no further cases until now.
UNICEF has been collaborating with the Malawian government to combat polio, supplying 6.8 million vaccine doses and supporting improvements to the country’s immunization supply chain. Polio attacks the nervous system and can cause physical disability if left untreated.
