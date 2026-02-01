403
US Government Starts Temporary Shutdown Saturday
(MENAFN) The United States government entered a temporary shutdown on Saturday when lawmakers failed to pass a funding measure before the deadline. Although the Senate approved a funding package the day before, it still required the endorsement of the House of Representatives, which is not expected to return to the capital until Monday.
Senators approved the funding plan by a wide margin, including several long-term spending bills and a short extension of money for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to allow more time for debate on immigration enforcement policy.
Some lawmakers insisted they would not support the deal unless the portion tied to DHS funding was removed amid outrage over a recent fatal shooting by immigration enforcement agents in Minnesota. The shooting of a local resident by federal officers during an immigration operation has drawn widespread protests and calls for accountability after it became the second such fatal incident involving immigration agents in the city this month. Tens of thousands of people have since taken to the streets in demonstrations demanding changes to enforcement tactics, and a federal civil rights inquiry into the latest killing has been opened.
Although the House may take up the funding package early next week, any effect of the shutdown is expected to be brief and far less disruptive than the lengthy government closure that occurred late last year. Leaders in Washington have expressed little appetite for a repeat of a protracted shutdown.
House Democrats said they would carefully review the Senate’s legislation and then determine their next steps. One senior lawmaker stated that the executive branch should present a clear plan for sweeping reforms to immigration enforcement agencies before lawmakers return and consider bringing the bill to the House floor, arguing that such reforms are necessary to address public concerns.
