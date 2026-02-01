Qatar Chamber Discuss Strengthening Cooperation Relations With Paltrade

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: First Vice Chairman of the Qatar Chamber, H.E. Mohamed bin Twar Al Kuwari, met on Sunday, with CEO of the Palestinian Trade Center, PalTrade, Ruwa Jabr, and her accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed economic and investment relations between Qatar and Palestine, as well as ways to enhance cooperation between the business communities of the two countries.

In his remarks, H.E. Mohamed bin Twar affirmed the Qatar Chamber's readiness to support initiatives aimed at strengthening commercial relations with Palestine, and to assist Palestinian companies seeking to invest in the Qatari market across various economic sectors.

For her part, Ruwa Jabr stated that she headed a delegation comprising several Palestinian companies participating in the Web Summit, noting that these companies operate in the information technology and advanced technology sectors.

She emphasised PalTrade's aspiration to enhance cooperation with the Qatar Chamber in the commercial and investment fields, and to organise joint business meetings between Qatari and Palestinian entrepreneurs, in a manner that contributes to expanding bilateral trade and investment relations.