On Your Marks: ASICS Sets The Pace For Riyadh Marathon 2026



Returning as Strategic Partner for the third consecutive year Featuring elite athletes Dereje Adunga and Tegest Ayalew during marathon week

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – January 2026: ASICS is set to energise the capital as strategic partner of the Riyadh Marathon 2026, marking its third consecutive year of sponsorship. As one of the region's largest and most anticipated sporting events, the marathon is expected to welcome 50,000 runners from across the Kingdom and beyond.

Taking place on 31, January 2026, the Riyadh Marathon will see participants of all abilities take on 5km, 10km, 21km and 42km race distances, with all routes starting and finishing at Princess Nourah Bint Abdulrahman University, creating a vibrant race-day hub for athletes, supporters and spectators alike.

Beyond race day, ASICS will play a central role throughout the four-day Riyadh Marathon Festival and Expo, running from 28 to 31 January. Designed as an immersive running celebration, the festival will give visitors the opportunity to experience and purchase the latest ASICS footwear and apparel, alongside exclusive, limited-edition Riyadh Marathon shoes and T-shirts, created as collectible keepsakes for this year's event. Runners and fans can also explore the Saudi Olympic & Paralympic Committee (SOPC) kit, designed exclusively by ASICS.

On race day, ASICS will further elevate the runner experience with a dedicated recovery station at its booth, offering post-race support alongside complimentary medal engraving. Participants will also be able to test ASICS footwear on treadmills, bringing product innovation directly to the heart of the marathon experience. Runners can additionally capture the achievement by signing up to OneASICS, unlocking a personalised finisher video that summarises their race-day journey as a lasting digital memento.

In the lead-up to the marathon, ASICS will host a series of community-focused pre-race events designed to support a holistic running journey. These include a“Let's Run Riyadh” community run on 17 January at Joe & The Juice, Sports Boulevard, Hitting Dist and a shakeout run organised by R7 Run Club on 30 January at Misk City, open to all running communities.

Adding to the excitement, ASICS will welcome two elite athletes from Ethiopia, Dereje Adunga and Tegest Ayalew, who will travel to Riyadh to compete and connect with the local running community during marathon week. Keep an eye on our socials for sign-ups and updates on these events.

ASICS products are available via asics and at ASICS stores across the Kingdom.