YSRCP Leader Hariprasad Reddy Caught With Panchayat President's Wife In Thar, Thrashed Over Affair (WATCH)

An alleged assault on YSRCP leader Hariprasad Reddy near Tirupati has triggered controversy after reports claimed he was caught in a vehicle with a sarpanch's wife. Videos of the clash, showing Reddy being beaten and his car damaged.

The attack on YSRCP division working president Hariprasad Reddy has triggered sharp debate and political uproar in Chittoor. The incident comes at a sensitive time for the party, as Railway Kodur MLA Arava Sridhar is already facing controversy over an alleged affair, adding to the growing pressure and internal challenges within the YSR Congress Party.

YSRCP Leader Hariprasad Reddy was beaten by a Man after he caught Hariprasad Reddy in a Thar with his wife near Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. The Man who attacked Hariprasad Reddy is allegedly a YSRCP Sarpanch of a village near Tirupati and alleged that Hariprasad is having an... twitter/l5dOQxmVoq

- NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) January 31, 2026

The incident reportedly happened while he was in a car with a woman in Upparapalli near Tirupati.

Locals say the woman's husband stopped Hariprasad Reddy's car and assaulted him. It's said the woman in the car was also attacked. Allegations claim both were dragged out and beaten.

Local sources claim the attacker is the husband of the woman, a YSRCP Sarpanch from a village near Tirupati. The attack is suspected to be due to an alleged affair. However, these claims are not officially confirmed.

Reports also suggest that after the attack, Reddy's car was vandalized, and the husband took the woman with him.

Extra-Marital affair Kalesh (YSRCP leader Hariprasad Reddy thrashed by a YSRCP Sarpanch near Tirupati after being caught in a Thar with the Sarpanch's wife. Alleged affair. God bless these politicians. twitter/nxRTtdYgt7

- Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) February 1, 2026

Videos of the incident are going viral on social media, especially on X, making the case more sensational. Netizens slammed the incident with comments such as:

don't address him as "leader". There needs to be some very good qualities which needs to be shown. This gutter fellow is not even eligible.

- Ravi Shankar (@truly_curious) January 31, 2026

Well Deserved Kutai

- BeingYash (@bEiNgSaNn) January 31, 2026

His name is Hariprasad, but his karma are devilish, and he is a leader. When will the lust of these lust-hungry leaders be satisfied? Approximately 90 percent of leaders are involved in such despicable acts. Some women in politics want to make quick money and achieve success in...

- jagatram thapliyal (@knisamrat) January 31, 2026

While many called out Hariprasad Reddy and the alleged indecent incident, several slammed the woman for defending the politician.