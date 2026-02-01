403
Explosions Kill Six, Injure Several in Southern, Southwestern Iran
(MENAFN) At least six people lost their lives and several others were injured following separate explosions in southern and southwestern parts of Iran, according to reports on Saturday.
One of the incidents occurred at a four-unit residential building in the Kianshahr neighborhood of Ahvaz, where five people were killed. Reports said the blast was linked to a failure to follow safety measures.
Local fire and safety officials stated that the explosion was caused by a leak in the city’s gas distribution network.
In a separate incident in southern Iran, an explosion involving an unidentified substance struck an eight-story residential building located in an alley near Moallem Boulevard in the port city of Bandar Abbas, according to reports.
The blast claimed the life of a four-year-old girl and left around 14 others injured. In addition, more than 10 vehicles parked near the building sustained varying levels of damage.
