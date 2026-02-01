Sugarcane Farmers Can Achieve High Yields Using A-1 Farming: Dr Mane

Dr Sanjeev Mane, a noted sugarcane farming achiever from Sangli, emphasised that high yields in sugarcane cultivation can be achieved on any land in India by adopting the A-1 integrated farming system. Speaking as the chief guest at the Gangadhareshwar Agricultural Science Conference held at Khanapur (Ayyangudi) village under the leadership of Prithviraj Nadagouda, Dr Mane highlighted how modern, scientific, and organic farming methods can significantly boost production and profitability for sugarcane growers.

The event brought together farmers, scientists, and agricultural experts to share knowledge and practical guidance for improved sugarcane cultivation.

High Yields with Organic Farming

Farmers in this region have traditionally relied heavily on chemical fertilisers, which, according to Dr Mane, limits the potential yield of sugarcane. By using organic manure and farm-made compost, it is possible to cultivate 160 to 170 tons of sugarcane per acre.

“The A-1 farming system enables farmers to achieve higher profits at lower costs. Following scientific advice is crucial. Over the past 25 years, I have consistently improved my yield from 100 tons per acre to 125 tons in 2007, 150 tons in 2010, and currently up to 200 tons,” he said.

Complete Information on A-1 Farming

The A-1 farming system provides comprehensive guidance on climate change, soil moisture management, and the precise use of fertilisers and pesticides.

Dr Mane added,“Farmers can contact us for detailed information on the types and quantities of fertilisers, organic manure usage, weather conditions, wind speed, sunlight, water requirements, planting methods, and crop spacing.”

Dr Shivashankaramurthy, a scientist at the Indi Agricultural Science Center, said,“Farmers who maintain constant contact with our centre receive excellent technical guidance. If our advice is followed carefully, a sugarcane yield of up to 200 tons per acre is achievable, which can transform the lives of farmers.”

Concerns About Chemical Fertilisers

Progressive farmer Prithviraj Nadagouda noted that most farmers in the region are satisfied with a yield of 60–70 tons per acre. He warned that the excessive use of chemical fertilisers is rendering the land toxic.

“Just as we plan our families carefully, we need a proper plan for sugarcane cultivation to improve yields sustainably,” he added.

The event was attended by Balaji Sugar Factory DGM Girish Patil and Director Rahul Patil, while Yamanappa Jaglar and L.M. Jogi anchored the conference.