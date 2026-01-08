India's Cyber Scam Shocker: Rs 52,976 Crore Wiped Out In 6 Years

A report reveals that Indians have lost Rs 52,976 crore over the past six years through various cyber scams and fraud cases. Live Mint, citing the national newspaper Indian Express, reports that this information is based on data collected by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C).

Over the last six years, more than Rs 52,976 crore has been lost nationwide due to various types of scams and fraud. These cases include investment scams, digital arrests, online fraud, banking fraud, and cyber phishing.

Indians Losing Money to Cyber Scams

According to data from the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, in 2025 alone, people lost approximately Rs 19,812.96 crore to cyber scams. During this period, more than 2,177,524 fraud cases were registered.

The report states that of the Rs 19,812 crore lost in 2025, 77 percent was due to investment schemes, eight percent to digital arrests, seven percent to credit card fraud, four percent to sextortion, three percent to e-commerce fraud, and one percent to app/malware-based fraud.

Meanwhile, in 2024, approximately Rs 22,849.49 crore was lost, and 1,918,852 complaints were registered. In 2023, 1,310,361 complaints were filed, with a total loss of Rs 7,463.2 crore. In 2022, the loss was Rs 2,290.23 crore with 694,446 complaints. The fraud amount, which was Rs 8.56 crore in 2020, increased to Rs 551.65 crore in 2021.

Five States with the Highest Incidence of Cyber Fraud

A state-wise analysis shows that Maharashtra was the most affected by cyber fraud, with a loss of Rs 3,203 crore and 283,320 complaints registered. Following closely, Karnataka recorded a loss of Rs 2,413 crore with 213,228 complaints, and Tamil Nadu had 123,290 complaints with a loss of Rs 1,897 crore.

In Uttar Pradesh, frauds amounting to Rs 1,443 crore occurred, with 275,264 complaints registered. Telangana reported approximately 95,000 cases, with a loss of Rs 1,372 crore.

More than half of the country's total cyber fraud losses come from these five states. According to officials, fraudsters' activities are more prevalent in urban and digitally connected areas.

Among other states, Gujarat recorded a loss of Rs 1,312.26 crore, Delhi Rs 1,163 crore, and West Bengal Rs 1,073.98 crore. In Manipur, frauds worth Rs 16.74 crore were reported with 1,807 complaints received, according to the data.