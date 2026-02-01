'Job Finished': Alcaraz Celebrates Completing Career Grand Slam With Maiden Australian Open Triumph

The World No.1 and Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz completed a historic Career Grand Slam with his maiden Australian Open title after defeating Novak Djokovic in the blockbuster final on Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park on Sunday, February 1.

The Spaniard defeated Djokovic in four sets - 2-6, 6-3, 6-3, 7-5, to take home his first Australian Open triumph and achieve a career Grand Slam. Alcaraz played his first Melbourne Major final, and it turned out to be a success, adding another milestone to his rapidly growing legacy with his seventh Grand Slam title.

Carlos Alcaraz completed his Career Grand Slam at the age of 22 and 272 days, making him the youngest male tennis player in the Open Era, surpassing his compatriot and the 22-time Grand Slam winner, who completed his Career Grand Slam at the age of 24 in September 2010.

Overall, Alcaraz is the second-youngest after Don Budge, who achieved a Career Grand Slam at the age of 22 in the Amateur Era.

'4/4 Complete'

The Australian Open title was the only Major missing from Carlos Alcaraz's Grand Slam collection, and with his victory, and with this victory, he now holds all four Major titles, completing his historic Career Grand Slam.

The Spaniard was quite determined to achieve this historic feat at the Australian Open 2026 and played with remarkable composure and resilience, overcoming a slow start to dominate the latter three sets and etch his name into tennis history. After winning the Melbourne final, Alcaraz wrote on his camera lens about completing a career Grand Slam.

“Job Finished. 4/4 Complete.” Alcaraz wrote.

twitter/F2DpDj5fmm

- #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 1, 2026

Alcaraz won his first Grand Slam title at the US Open in 2022, and then he went on to win five more Majors, including two Wimbledon Championships in 2023 and 2024, the French Open in 2024 and 2025, and then again won the US Open in 2025.

With his Australian Open title, Alcaraz marked another milestone in his rapidly growing legacy. Over the past few years, the World No.1 has consistently dominated the biggest stages, establishing himself as one of the defining players of his generation, alongside Jannik Sinner, and a future great of the sport.

'Exceptional. Incredible, Generational'

Carlos Alcaraz's historic Australian Open title and career Grand Slam were celebrated by the fans across the tennis world, who flooded social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with praise and admiration for the 'generational talent'.

Taking to their X handles, fans and tennis enthusiasts applauded Alcaraz for becoming the youngest player to win all four Major titles, celebrating his seventh major, and describing his Melbourne triumph as“exceptional,”“historic,” and“masterful.”

He's now the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam!Carlos Alcaraz topples Novak Djokovic to win his first #AusOpen That's now seven major titles at just 22 years of age. Incredible. Generational. Ben Lewis (@BenLewisMPC) February 1, 2026

Never in doubt!Novak had a good, if not fortunate run to the final, but Carlos proved why he's the absolute best in the world.7 down, 18 to go...VAMOS #Alcaraz #AustralianOpen Dabof0ppoMk2 (@Dabof0ppoMk2) February 1, 2026

unreal, what a man sean (@seanharkin) February 1, 2026

Bravo, Carlos!Aussie Open champ & Grand Slam complete at 22! Different level. Final was dull after insane semis. But Novak only got there with a fresh body + 2 walkovers vs a wrecked Sinner. Reality check arrived. He IS chasing Sinner & Carlos at the tail end of his career! Donato di Pizza (@DonatodiPizza1) February 1, 2026

Where's all you who thought he'd crack like Sinner? This is Carlos Alcaraz, the most adaptable Tennis player I've ever seen. 凯Kay 凯 (@ke_le_brimbor) February 1, 2026

One step closer to becoming the GOAT #AO26 David Patterson (@DPatz13) February 1, 2026

CARLITOSSSSSS!!!!!!!! ️️️️What a ICON you already are 7th Grand Slam, Career Grand Slam, 1st #AustralianOpen ✨ #AO #AustralianOpen2026 @carlosalcaraz #YoungLegend CurtisRicha (@CRIchaSON) February 1, 2026

career slam at 22 and the youngest man to do it. this is a generational talent ❤️ د (@rashsfords) February 1, 2026

Career slam at 22 is crazy JTimbe (@JosephTimbe) February 1, 2026

he's just 22 years old. generational talent cami (@astherias) February 1, 2026

VAMOS CARLITOS! CHARLIE! THE CHUCKSTER!What a player Brooklynsbeat (@brooklynsbeat) February 1, 2026

HE DID IT!! HISTORY!! Carlitos Alcaraz youngest man in history to win the career Grand Slam!! Simply masterful!! ❤️ Amy Murray (@VTDukefan) February 1, 2026

With seven major titles, Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest player to achieve this historic milestone at the age of 22 years and 272 days, surpassing Bjorn Borg, who won his seventh major title at Roland Garros in 1979 at the age of 23 years and 2 days.

Alcaraz's maiden Australian triumph was more than historic, as it not only completed his Career Grand Slam but also cemented his status as the defining talent of his generation, signaling the arrival of a new era in men's tennis.