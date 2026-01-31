Qatari Nasser Al Attiyah Snatches Hail Toyota International Baja Rally 2026 Title

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatari driver Nasser Saleh Al Attiyah clinched the Hail Toyota International Baja Rally 2026 title for the sixth time in his career at the 21st edition of the event.

Al Attiyah, alongside his French co‐driver Max Delfino, piloting an OPTIMUS MD rally vehicle, finished first in the overall classification after accomplishing the final special stage of 323 km in a total time of 4 hours, 6 minutes, and 32 seconds.

Saudi driver Yazeed Al Rajhi claimed second place overall, finishing 42 seconds behind Al Attiyah, while Saudi competitor Dania Akeel secured third place, trailing the leader by 14 minutes.

In the Challenger class, Qatari driver Abdulaziz Al Kuwari finished third, behind Saudi driver Yasser Al Saeedan, who took first place, and Omani driver Hamad Al Wahaibi, who finished second.

In the motorcycle category, British rider Alex McInnes won the title with a time of 4 hours, 55 minutes, and 17 seconds, with Emirati rider Mohammed Al Balooshi finishing second, 34 minutes and 24 seconds behind, while fellow Emirati Sultan Al Balooshi took third place, two minutes further back.

In the local category, Saudi driver Faris Al Shammari earned first place, ahead of his compatriot Muteb Al Qanoun in second, with Khalaf Al Waj'an finishing third.

Nasser Saleh Al Attiyah Hail Toyota International Baja Rally 2026 Max Delfino