Statement By H.E. Dr. Ahmad Saeed Bin Meshar Al Muhairi, SLC Secretary General, On The Accession Day Of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum As Crown Prince

31 January 2026: 'The Accession Day of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum as Crown Prince of Dubai, and of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum as Deputy Ruler of Dubai, stands as a testament to the far-sighted vision and wise leadership of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai. Since their accession, Dubai has witnessed remarkable achievements across various sectors, further solidifying the Emirate's position as a global hub for economic growth and innovation.

Since assuming office as Crown Prince, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has played a pivotal role in advancing Dubai's comprehensive development journey, steering it towards broader horizons through a sustainable and forward-looking approach. H.H. Sheikh Hamdan has placed development and modernisation at the core of progress, guided by a strategic vision that encompasses all sectors and reflects Dubai's aspirations to strengthen its standing as a leading global destination for living, investment, business, and tourism.

In his capacity as Deputy Ruler of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has continued to play a vital role in shaping Dubai's roadmap for prosperity and growth. H.H. Sheikh Maktoum oversees and advances key future-oriented development programmes with strategic foresight, laying the foundations for a robust institutional framework supported by strong development pillars.

On this cherished occasion, the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC) reaffirms its unwavering commitment and renews its pledge to our wise leadership to continue working with dedication and sincerity toward developing an advanced legislative framework that aligns with Dubai's ambitions and supports its economic and social development plans. Through these efforts, the SLC seeks to safeguard the UAE's achievements while contributing to a more prosperous future for generations to come.

Posted on: Saturday, January 31, 2026 12:50:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)

