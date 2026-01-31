Dubai Becomes Home To Russia's Largest Plastic Surgery Team

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – January, 2026: Russia's largest plastic surgery team has recently established a new hub at Fayy Health, renowned as Dubai's premier destination for holistic health and beauty. This marks a significant milestone in offering cutting-edge, world-class plastic and reconstructive surgeries in the UAE, helping elevate the standard of care and aesthetic innovation in the region.

The team is led by Dr Dmitry Melnikov, one of the first Russian plastic surgeons licensed in Dubai since 2022. Dr Melnikov is an acclaimed plastic and reconstructive breast surgeon according to Tatler magazine's list of top surgeons. His patients include some of the top 5 influencers in Russia. Dr Melnikov is the Vice Secretary for the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (ISAPS) and an active member of the World Society of Reconstructive Microsurgery.

Before coming to Dubai, Dr Menikov and his team have previously represented Russia's largest plastic surgery unit. In Russia, he heads the center of plastic surgery at the Institute of Plastic Surgery and Cosmetology, Europe's largest plastic and reconstructive surgery hospital.

Dr. Melnikov stated:“Establishing our plastic surgery hub in Dubai is an exciting opportunity to expand the scope of aesthetic and reconstructive surgery in this dynamic city. Our goal is to provide the highest standard of care, offering our patients not only exceptional medical outcomes but also a personalized, world-class experience.”

“Be cautious when choosing a surgeon-many claim to be Russian board-certified, but aren't. Always ensure you are consulting with genuine, credentialed specialists who have the real expertise to deliver the best and safest results,” Dr Melnikov concluded.

The team also includes Dr Alexander Glushko, a highly skilled and licensed nose and facial surgeon. With an MD and PhD, Dr Glushko brings over a decade of experience in the field, specializing in aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. In addition to his clinical expertise, he has published over 100 scientific articles, holds multiple patents, and is a frequent speaker and educator in his field. His approach to surgery is centered around five core principles: Purpose, Balance, Safety, Approach, and Trust. Dr Glushko is also an active member of several international surgical societies, contributing to the advancement of plastic and maxillofacial surgery.

Other distinguished members of the team include Dr. Simon Ivanov, who specializes in facelifts, endoscopic facelifts, as well as breast and body surgeries, and Dr. Anna Brodska, an expert in liposuction, fat grafting, and Brazilian Butt Lifts (BBL), who was trained in Brazil.