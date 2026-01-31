Uorfi Javed Reacts To Claims Of Being Expelled From Islam, Says She Herself Left The Religion Long Ago

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai Jan 31 (IANS) Actress and social media personality Uorfi Javed has finally reacted strongly to news circulating online about her religion and identity, stating that she does not follow any religion.

The clarification from Uorfi has come after social media influencer Faizan Ansari claimed that Muslims had decided to remove Uorfi Javed from Islam and changed her name to Geeta Bharadwaj.

Responding to these claims in an exclusive conversation with IANS, Uorfi dismissed the reports as baseless and made her stance very clear. She said,“I myself left the religion long ago. Who is making these things up now?”

Reacting to news of her name being changed to Geeta Bharadwaj, Uorfi told IANS,“Who said this? There is no such report. They are making it up on their own. I don't follow any religion. I am an atheist. So where will you get me out of? How would you get somebody out of a place they don't exist in the first place!”

Earlier today, social media influencer Faizan Ansari stated has been“expelled” from Islam and will now be called as Geeta Bhardwaj. The influencer made the strong claim through a video shared on his social media, where he alleged that a decision had been taken by 'Muslims' to disassociate Javed from the community following her constant insult to your community.

In the video, Ansari said,“Hello guys, how are you all? I am Faizan Ansari. There is a girl who is ruining the name of Muslims not only in India but across the world. She herself says that she does not believe in the Quran, she does not believe in Islam, and she does not believe in the Muslim religion. Her name was Muslim till now, Uorfi Javed. She is a very bad girl who has ruined the name of Muslims across the world, and every Muslim abuses her.”

He added,“So finally, we Muslims have decided that Uorfi Javed is not a Muslim anymore. For this, I have given a written letter to the Maulana, the head of the All India Muslim community. I have not taken permission, I have informed him that Uorfi Javed is not a Muslim anymore. Uorfi Javed has nothing to do with the Muslim community and her new name is Geeta Bhardwaj.”

Announcing his decision on behalf of Muslims, Faizan said,“I am announcing this publicly so everyone should know that Uorfi Javed is not a Muslim anymore. Her name is Geeta Bhardwaj. All of us Muslims have taken this decision. I have given a written letter to the Maulana and I am attaching it with this video. I will tweet this so the message reaches worldwide. Please forward this so people know what happens if someone abuses the name of Muslims. From today, Uorfi Javed's name is Geeta Bhardwaj. Please do not call her Uorfi Javed. She has no place in the Muslim community or society. For proof, I am attaching the letter. Thank you.”

