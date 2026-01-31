Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Fifa World Cup Trophy Tour To Begin North American Journey In Mexico, Visit 38 Cities

Fifa World Cup Trophy Tour To Begin North American Journey In Mexico, Visit 38 Cities


2026-01-31 04:19:51
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The Fifa World Cup trophy tour will begin its North American journey in Mexico on February 26 and visit 38 cities in the lead-up to the 2026 World Cup.

The original Fifa World Cup trophy began its 75-day global tour in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on January 3. It will arrive in Mexico City and visit 10 cities across the country, including Guadalajara and Monterrey.

The United States portion of the tour will begin in Los Angeles on March 24-25. The 21-stop route will see the trophy visit all 11 US host cities along with 10 additional major markets.

The tour will move between the US and Canada, with the latter country's first date being in Vancouver on April 10. The Canadian portion will span seven cities, concluding with host city Toronto on May 25-26. The tour will then return to the US for a two-day visit in Boston before making its final US stop on June 3 in New York/New Jersey.

The tour will then conclude by returning to Mexico City from June 5-8 ahead of the World Cup's opening match.

Mexico tour schedule
  • Feb. 26-27: Mexico City

  • Feb. 28-March 2: Guadalajara

  • March 4-5: Leon

  • March 6-7: Veracruz

  • March 9-10: Chihuahua

  • March 11-12: Queretaro

  • March 14-17: Monterrey

  • March 18-19: Puebla

  • March 20: Chichen Itza

  • March 21-22: Merida

  • June 5-8: Mexico City (ahead of opening match)

US tour schedule
  • March 24-25: Los Angeles

  • March 28: Las Vegas

  • March 29-30: San Francisco

  • April 1: Salt Lake City

  • April 4: Portland

  • April 5-6: Seattle

  • April 14-15: Chicago

  • April 17: St. Louis

  • April 18-19: Kansas City

  • April 25-26: Dallas

  • April 28-29: Austin

  • April 30: San Antonio

  • May 2-3: Houston

  • May 5: New Orleans

  • May 7: Birmingham

  • May 9-10: Miami

  • May 11-12: Orlando

  • May 15-16: Atlanta

  • May 21: Philadelphia

  • May 30-31: Boston

  • June 3: New York/New Jersey

Canada tour schedule
  • April 10-11: Vancouver

  • April 12: Calgary

  • April 13: Winnipeg

  • May 22: Montreal

  • May 23: Halifax

  • May 24: Ottawa

  • May 25-26: Toronto

