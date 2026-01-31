Fifa World Cup Trophy Tour To Begin North American Journey In Mexico, Visit 38 Cities

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The Fifa World Cup trophy tour will begin its North American journey in Mexico on February 26 and visit 38 cities in the lead-up to the 2026 World Cup.

The original Fifa World Cup trophy began its 75-day global tour in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on January 3. It will arrive in Mexico City and visit 10 cities across the country, including Guadalajara and Monterrey.

The United States portion of the tour will begin in Los Angeles on March 24-25. The 21-stop route will see the trophy visit all 11 US host cities along with 10 additional major markets.

The tour will move between the US and Canada, with the latter country's first date being in Vancouver on April 10. The Canadian portion will span seven cities, concluding with host city Toronto on May 25-26. The tour will then return to the US for a two-day visit in Boston before making its final US stop on June 3 in New York/New Jersey.

The tour will then conclude by returning to Mexico City from June 5-8 ahead of the World Cup's opening match.



Feb. 26-27: Mexico City

Feb. 28-March 2: Guadalajara

March 4-5: Leon

March 6-7: Veracruz

March 9-10: Chihuahua

March 11-12: Queretaro

March 14-17: Monterrey

March 18-19: Puebla

March 20: Chichen Itza

March 21-22: Merida June 5-8: Mexico City (ahead of opening match)



March 24-25: Los Angeles

March 28: Las Vegas

March 29-30: San Francisco

April 1: Salt Lake City

April 4: Portland

April 5-6: Seattle

April 14-15: Chicago

April 17: St. Louis

April 18-19: Kansas City

April 25-26: Dallas

April 28-29: Austin

April 30: San Antonio

May 2-3: Houston

May 5: New Orleans

May 7: Birmingham

May 9-10: Miami

May 11-12: Orlando

May 15-16: Atlanta

May 21: Philadelphia

May 30-31: Boston June 3: New York/New Jersey



April 10-11: Vancouver

April 12: Calgary

April 13: Winnipeg

May 22: Montreal

May 23: Halifax

May 24: Ottawa May 25-26: Toronto



