Fifa World Cup Trophy Tour To Begin North American Journey In Mexico, Visit 38 Cities
The original Fifa World Cup trophy began its 75-day global tour in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on January 3. It will arrive in Mexico City and visit 10 cities across the country, including Guadalajara and Monterrey.
The United States portion of the tour will begin in Los Angeles on March 24-25. The 21-stop route will see the trophy visit all 11 US host cities along with 10 additional major markets.
The tour will move between the US and Canada, with the latter country's first date being in Vancouver on April 10. The Canadian portion will span seven cities, concluding with host city Toronto on May 25-26. The tour will then return to the US for a two-day visit in Boston before making its final US stop on June 3 in New York/New Jersey.
The tour will then conclude by returning to Mexico City from June 5-8 ahead of the World Cup's opening match.Mexico tour schedule
- Feb. 26-27: Mexico City
Feb. 28-March 2: Guadalajara March 4-5: Leon
March 6-7: Veracruz March 9-10: Chihuahua
March 11-12: Queretaro March 14-17: Monterrey
March 18-19: Puebla March 20: Chichen Itza
March 21-22: Merida June 5-8: Mexico City (ahead of opening match)
- March 24-25: Los Angeles
March 28: Las Vegas March 29-30: San Francisco
April 1: Salt Lake City April 4: Portland
April 5-6: Seattle April 14-15: Chicago
April 17: St. Louis April 18-19: Kansas City
April 25-26: Dallas April 28-29: Austin
April 30: San Antonio May 2-3: Houston
May 5: New Orleans May 7: Birmingham
May 9-10: Miami May 11-12: Orlando
May 15-16: Atlanta May 21: Philadelphia
May 30-31: Boston June 3: New York/New Jersey
- April 10-11: Vancouver
April 12: Calgary April 13: Winnipeg
May 22: Montreal May 23: Halifax
May 24: Ottawa May 25-26: Toronto
