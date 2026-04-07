Kerala Goes 'Dry' Before Polls As Spirit Levels Meet Election Code

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram April 7 (IANS) As Kerala Assembly elections campaign enters its final stretch, the state is preparing for an unusual calm, at least on the liquor front.

With Kerala set to vote on Thursday to elect 140 new legislators, authorities have enforced a strict 48-hour dry period, effectively putting the brakes on one of the state's most robust consumption habits.

From 6 p.m. on Tuesday to 6 p.m. on April 9, liquor sales across Kerala will come to a complete halt.

Beverage outlets, bars, beer parlours, and even the Bevco shops will remain shut.

The order, issued by the Election Commission, is aimed at ensuring a peaceful polling process by preventing any untoward incidents or law and order issues.

The move, though routine during elections, lands heavily in a state known for its spirited relationship with alcohol.

Of Kerala's 3.34 crore population, an estimated 32.9 lakh people consume alcohol, which includes nearly 29.8 lakh men and 3.1 lakh women.

On any given day, close to five lakh individuals are known to raise a glass, making the sudden pause all the more noticeable.

Kerala also ranks among the highest in per capita alcohol consumption in India, with figures hovering around 8.3 litres annually.

Rum and brandy dominate preferences, accounting for roughly 94 per cent of sales through the state-run network.

The backbone of this network is the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco), which operates 277 retail outlets, supplemented by 39 outlets run by Consumerfed.

For the next two days, however, shutters will remain firmly down across all these counters.

Authorities have made it clear that no sale of alcohol will be permitted in hotels, shops, or public places, and violations will invite strict legal action and fines.

Surveillance has also been tightened around polling areas to ensure compliance.

For many, the dry days may test patience, but for the administration, it is a necessary sobering measure.