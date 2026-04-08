Coordination, Monitoring & Timely Execution Important For Grassroots Delivery Of Developmental Schemes: Jitendra Singh

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, April 8 (IANS) Union Minister of State (Prime Minister's Office) and Lok Sabha member from Jammu and Kashmir Udhampur constituency, Jitendra Singh, said on Wednesday that inter-departmental coordination, monitoring and timely execution is important for grassroot delivery of flagship programmes and developmental projects.

The District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting of Kishtwar district was held under the chairmanship of Jitendra Singh.

The meeting involved a comprehensive review of all the ongoing projects and public welfare measures being implemented in the district.

The Union Minister of State emphasised improved inter-departmental coordination, strict monitoring and timely execution to ensure effective grassroots delivery.

He had a detailed discussion on various vital issues, including development of airstrip facilities, to boost regional connectivity and tourism and road works.

He directed the officials to ensure adherence to quality parameters and project completion timelines under schemes like Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

He also reviewed construction of cremation sheds, rehabilitation of Kandani inhabitants affected by power projects and promotion of local produce such as kala zeera and saffron through better market linkages and branding.

Jitendra Singh stressed the youth engagement through Sansad Khel initiatives so that their energy is channelised in a right direction.

He directed the Power Development Department to ensure transparent and consumer-friendly smart metering.

He also called for wider awareness of government schemes and prompt grievance redress to achieve inclusive development.

The meeting was attended by Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Sajad Ahmed Kitchloo, Kishtwar MLA Shagun Parihar, nominated members of the DISHA Committee, besides other district officers, who deliberated on key points related to previous action taken reports and other developmental issues.

Jitendra Singh issued prompt directions to the senior district officers and officials from concerned departments to ensure timely resolution of all matters raised during the meeting.

Earlier, Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner, Pankaj Kumar Sharma, presented a detailed overview of the district's developmental profile and social sector priorities.

He highlighted the progress under various centrally sponsored and Union Territory schemes, the status of key ongoing projects and sector-wise performance across health, education, rural development, agriculture and social welfare, besides elaborating the actionable strategies to strengthen the service delivery and public outreach.