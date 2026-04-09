403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Migration Chief Sounds Alarm as Lebanon War Forces Massive Displacement
(MENAFN) The head of the UN migration office described the situation in Lebanon on Wednesday as “deeply worrying,” noting that the ongoing conflict has forced over 1.2 million people from their homes, according to reports.
“Continued conflict in Lebanon is deeply worrying. Over 1.2M people have been displaced in recent weeks—many of them children,” Amy Pope, director general of the International Organization for Migration, wrote on social media.
She urged restraint and immediate de-escalation, emphasizing that “civilians, including migrants and displaced people, must be protected at all times.”
The Israeli military reported that it carried out the “largest coordinated strike” in just 10 minutes, hitting over a hundred targets across Beirut, the Beqaa Valley, and southern Lebanon.
In addition to operations targeting Iran, Israel has conducted airstrikes and a ground offensive in southern Lebanon since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2, despite a ceasefire that began in November 2024. Lebanese authorities report that at least 1,530 people have been killed and 4,812 injured in Israeli attacks since then.
“Continued conflict in Lebanon is deeply worrying. Over 1.2M people have been displaced in recent weeks—many of them children,” Amy Pope, director general of the International Organization for Migration, wrote on social media.
She urged restraint and immediate de-escalation, emphasizing that “civilians, including migrants and displaced people, must be protected at all times.”
The Israeli military reported that it carried out the “largest coordinated strike” in just 10 minutes, hitting over a hundred targets across Beirut, the Beqaa Valley, and southern Lebanon.
In addition to operations targeting Iran, Israel has conducted airstrikes and a ground offensive in southern Lebanon since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2, despite a ceasefire that began in November 2024. Lebanese authorities report that at least 1,530 people have been killed and 4,812 injured in Israeli attacks since then.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment