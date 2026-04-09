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Bipartisan Push for Bondi to Appear Before Congress Over Epstein Files

Bipartisan Push for Bondi to Appear Before Congress Over Epstein Files


2026-04-09 05:27:45
(MENAFN) A bipartisan group of US lawmakers pressed former Attorney General Pam Bondi on Wednesday to comply with a congressional subpoena and testify before the House Oversight Committee regarding the handling of records connected to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to reports.

Rep. Ro Khanna said he will continue working across party lines with colleagues to “seek justice for survivors,” emphasizing that Bondi “must still show up on April 14.”

The push follows Bondi’s departure from the attorney general position, which her representatives have cited as a reason for declining a scheduled deposition. A spokesperson for the Oversight Committee said the Department of Justice indicated she would not appear on April 14 because she was subpoenaed in her official capacity.

The committee intends to contact Bondi’s personal counsel to determine next steps. Rep. Robert Garcia, the committee’s ranking member, rejected that argument, stating that Bondi remains legally obligated to comply.

“Our bipartisan subpoena is to Pam Bondi, whether she is the Attorney General or not,” Garcia said. “She must come in to testify immediately, and if she defies the subpoena, we will begin contempt charges in Congress.”

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