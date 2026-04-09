Enthusiastic Crowd Awaits PM Modi's Rally In Birbhum

MENAFN - IANS) Suri (West Bengal), April 9 (IANS) A wave of enthusiasm swept through Suri in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Thursday as large numbers of BJP supporters gathered hours ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting, eagerly awaiting his address.

The rally in Birbhum will mark the Prime Minister's third public engagement of the day in the state, after earlier events in Haldia and Asansol. Despite the time remaining before his arrival in Suri the area was already packed with supporters, reflecting strong anticipation and excitement among the people.

Jagarnath Chatterjee, the BJP candidate from Suri, told IANS that the atmosphere in the region clearly indicates a groundswell of support for the party.

“You can see the enthusiasm among the people. The ground is already full, even though there is still time for the Prime Minister to arrive. Supporters have come from across Birbhum. This is going to be a historic rally, and we are confident of winning the majority of seats and driving out Trinamool,” he said.

Party workers and supporters echoed similar sentiments, highlighting both the turnout and their expectations from the Prime Minister's address.

Ashmi, a BJP worker, praised the Prime Minister's initiatives, particularly those aimed at women.“Modi ji has done a lot of good work for women. The Women's Reservation Bill will help them a lot. It is a very important step, and I sincerely thank him from the bottom of my heart,” she said.

Another party worker, Anju, expressed excitement over the Prime Minister's visit.“We are very happy and excited that PM Modi is coming to our city. We have a lot of expectations from him,” she told IANS.

Supporters present at the venue also linked their support to development and security concerns. One attendee said that the state needs the kind of development seen under the Prime Minister's leadership.“We want development in West Bengal, and we believe it is possible under Modi ji,” the supporter noted.

Women attendees, in particular, voiced concerns over safety and expressed hope for change.“We are very happy that Modi ji is visiting Birbhum. We want BJP to win here. Women do not feel safe, and our families hesitate to let us step out after 8 P.M. We want a safer environment,” a woman supporter said.

Another woman at the rally described the charged atmosphere at the venue.“There is so much excitement that it is difficult to express in words. People are chanting 'Jai Shri Ram,' and there is a strong sense of hope for victory,” she said.

Several attendees also highlighted their admiration for the Prime Minister.“We bow to him; he is the pride of the nation. We are very happy that he is coming here. Women here strongly want the BJP to win,” said another supporter.

As chants and slogans filled the air, the gathering reflected a high level of political engagement, with supporters expressing optimism about the rally and its potential impact on the electoral landscape in West Bengal.