Gulf For Good Joins Dubai Marathon 2026 To Support Orphaned Children In Gaza Through Taawon's Noor Program

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai,January 2026 – Gulf for Good, the Dubai-based humanitarian charity, will join fellow organisations supported by Dubai Humanitarian as an official charity partner at the Dubai Marathon 2026, raising funds in support of Taawon (Welfare Association) and its Orphan care Noor Program, which provides care, education, and psychosocial support to orphaned children in Gaza.

As part of Gulf for Good's 25th year of global giving, the charity will rally runners, corporate teams, and community supporters under the campaign“Run for Gaza, Run for Good,” turning every kilometre into meaningful impact for children affected by conflict.

Founded in 1983, Taawon is one of Palestine's leading non-profit organisations, reaching more than one million Palestinians annually through long-term development and humanitarian programmes. The Orphan care Noor Program focuses specifically on orphaned children, ensuring access to education, healthcare, psychosocial care, and safe environments where children can continue learning and healing despite ongoing challenges.

“Participating in the Dubai Marathon allows us to stand in solidarity with children who need sustained support, not just short-term aid,” said Kat Kearsey, Chairwoman at Gulf for Good.“Through Taawon's Orphan care Noor Program, we are supporting children in Gaza to rebuild their lives with dignity, stability, and hope.”

The Dubai Marathon 2026 will take place on Sunday, 1 February 2026, featuring races across multiple distances, including the full marathon, 10K road race, and 4K fun run. Gulf for Good invites individuals, families, and corporate teams to join its running team or contribute through donations, with proceeds raised directed toward the Noor Program.

Since its founding in 2001, Gulf for Good has raised over USD 6.5 million, delivered more than 115 challenges, and supported 68 projects across 36 countries, benefiting over 36,000 children through education, healthcare, and community development initiatives.

By bringing together sport, community, and purpose, Gulf for Good's participation in the Dubai Marathon reflects the charity's belief that collective action can create lasting change for children and families around the world.