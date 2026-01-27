403
China Signals Partnership with Islamic Nations to Uphold Global Order
(MENAFN) China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday said Beijing is prepared to collaborate with Islamic nations to protect the “legitimate rights and interests” of developing countries and resist a return to “the law of the jungle.”
Wang made the remarks during talks with Hissein Brahim Taha, secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), in Beijing, according to an official statement by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
Wang emphasized that both sides should prioritize “high-quality” Belt and Road cooperation, promote political solutions to regional hotspots, and uphold peace and stability in the Middle East. He added that Beijing has always placed strategic importance on relations with Islamic countries and the OIC and values their firm support regarding Taiwan.
The Chinese minister also called for the practice of “true” multilateralism, the upholding of the UN’s central role, adherence to fundamental norms of international relations, and efforts to contribute to a fairer and more equitable global governance system. Wang described the OIC as “an important symbol of the unity and autonomy of Islamic countries.”
Taha said the OIC “opposes external interference in China's internal affairs,” and expressed the organization’s willingness to “work with China to deepen their partnership and jointly maintain regional peace, stability and prosperity.” He also praised China’s “active contributions to promoting a comprehensive, lasting and just settlement of the Palestinian issue” and expressed hope that China would continue to play a leading role.
Chinese Vice President Han Zheng also met with Taha, noting that the OIC serves as “an important bridge for China's development of relations with Islamic countries.”
