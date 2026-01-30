Qatar Approves Three Egyptian Universities For Postgraduate Courses

Qatar's Ministry of Education and Higher Education has added three Egyptian universities to its list of approved institutions for postgraduate (PG) study abroad, allowing students to pursue master's and doctoral degrees at their own expense.

The newly approved universities are Cairo University, Ain Shams University, and The American University in Cairo, according to a statement issued by the ministry.

The decision forms part of the ministry's regular updates to its list of recognised higher education institutions, which are used to regulate overseas study and ensure academic quality. The approval applies exclusively to postgraduate programmes (master's and PhD) and only for full-time, on-campus study.

Officials said the updated lists were prepared in line with internationally recognised academic ranking criteria, while also taking into account the needs of students seeking to continue their higher education outside Qatar.

The ministry stressed that obtaining prior approval remains a mandatory requirement for all students wishing to study abroad, whether self-funded or sponsored by an employer. This approval is also a key condition for the recognition and equivalency of academic qualifications after graduation.

Director of the Department of Equivalency of University Degrees, Jaber Ahmed al-Jaber, said the updates aim to safeguard students' academic pathways and ensure that qualifications align with Qatar's educational standards and national priorities. He added that the approval process helps ensure the quality of educational outcomes and supports the country's broader development goals.

The revised lists now include 19 approved Arab universities across seven countries: Jordan, Lebanon, Oman, Kuwait, Tunisia, Iraq, and Egypt. The expansion followed a review of the institutions' standings in recognised academic ranking systems.

Students must apply for prior approval through an online service on the ministry's website and adhere to several academic conditions.

These include not changing the country of study, university, specialisation, or degree level without new approval, and completing all coursework and examinations at the institution's main campus.

The ministry also requires students to begin in-person study within six months of approval. Failure to do so renders the approval invalid, requiring a fresh application. Only one prior approval is permitted per academic degree.

The update comes as part of Qatar's efforts to regulate higher education pathways and enhance academic outcomes, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030, which places human development and investment in national talent at the centre of its strategy.