UAE Strengthens Partnerships With Chinese Companies Through Mof's Participation In 19Th Asian Financial Forum And Global Business Summit In Hong Kong

UAE offers conducive environment for regional and global expansion of Chinese companies

Four practical priorities outlined to support Chinese companies seeking to expand across the region:

– Adopting a regional strategy based in the UAE

– Strengthening partnerships with Emirati companies

– Investing in local talent and deepening cultural understanding

H.E. Younis AlKhoori: Decades of investment in infrastructure and regulatory modernisation have spurred growth in the UAE–China trade partnership.

– Aligning corporate strategies with the UAE's national priorities

The UAE took part in the 19th Asian Financial Forum (AFF) and Global Business Summit, held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre with the Ministry of Finance leading a high-level official delegation headed by H.E. Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance.

As part of the programme, AlKhoori participated in a session titled“Chinese Mainland Enterprises Going Global”, which discussed ways to support the international growth of Chinese companies and highlighted Hong Kong's role as a global financial hub and a key platform for cross-border financing.

Discussions also addressed strategies to managing regulatory and geopolitical risks, as well as themes related to innovation, green transformation, digitalisation, and supply chain development amid accelerating global economic shifts.

The session brought together senior leaders from major global companies across the industrial, renewable energy, electric vehicle, technology, and investment sectors.

Strategic partnership:

In his opening remarks during the first plenary session of the summit, AlKhoori stressed that relations between the UAE and the People's Republic of China are founded on a comprehensive strategic partnership built on political trust, open trade, and shared ambitions in innovation and growth.

He outlined the region's accelerating economic transformation and highlighted the strengths of the UAE's business environment and how it supports the regional expansion of Chinese companies.

AlKhoori noted that the UAE is committed to strengthening its economic partnership with China and supporting Chinese companies in their global expansion, especially as the UAE serves as a leading economic and logistics gateway for China to the Middle East. He added that China continues to be the UAE's largest trading partner, while the UAE serves as China's primary economic and logistics hub in the region.

He further explained that non-oil trade between the two countries reached approximately $90 billion in 2024, while bilateral non-oil trade in the first half of 2025 approached $50 billion, representing year-on-year growth of 15.6%.

AlKhoori noted that this growth did not occur by chance but reflects decades of investment in infrastructure, regulatory modernisation, and a shared commitment to open and resilient supply chains.

Investment fundamentals:

AlKhoori said that for Chinese companies considering global expansion, the Middle East, particularly when accessed through the UAE, offers one of the world's most attractive investment environments. Operating from the UAE allows companies to reach markets across the Gulf Cooperation Council, as well as the wider Middle East, North Africa and East Africa, providing access to more than 400 million consumers.

He stated that the UAE has emerged as a global re-export hub, supported by advanced ports, integrated logistics zones and extensive aviation networks, reinforcing its role as a primary gateway for China into the region.

Established presence:

He added that Chinese companies have established a strong and growing presence in the UAE, with more than 14,500 business licences issued to Chinese firms operating across sectors including logistics, infrastructure, technology, energy, advanced manufacturing and e-commerce.

This footprint, he said, reflects strong confidence in the UAE's clear regulatory framework, foreign investment policies, currency stability and competitive tax environment, as well as its position as a business- and innovation-friendly platform for companies seeking long-term growth.

New-economy opportunities:

AlKhoori highlighted that the most significant opportunities for Chinese companies in the coming period lie within the new-economy sectors. Bilateral cooperation has expanded following the outcomes of the eighth session of the UAE–China Joint Economic, Trade and Technical Committee, covering areas such as artificial intelligence, digital transformation, smart infrastructure, aviation, tourism, logistics, clean energy and advanced technologies.

He noted that a recently signed memorandum of understanding on digital economy cooperation opens pathways for joint research, data infrastructure investment and the development of cross-border innovation hubs. The UAE, he said, offers an ideal environment and a strategic launchpad for companies specialising in artificial intelligence, cloud services, robotics, electric vehicle technologies, financial technology and green manufacturing to expand across the Middle East.

Institutional foundation:

AlKhoori clarified that the recent growth is underpinned by a solid institutional foundation, noting that the bilateral investment treaty between the UAE and the People's Republic of China, which is currently being updated, strengthens investor protection and reinforces long-term confidence in joint investments.

In his remarks, AlKhoori outlined four strategic priorities for Chinese companies seeking to enter Middle Eastern markets. First, he urged firms to adopt a“UAE-first” regional strategy, which maximises access to the GCC and Africa while providing the regulatory stability and infrastructure needed for expansion

Second, he stressed the importance of building strong local partnerships with Emirati companies to accelerate market integration and enhance long-term success. Third, he highlighted the need to invest in local talent and deepen cultural understanding, particularly in a region characterised by a large youth population, social diversity and rapid technology adoption.

Fourth, he called on companies to align corporate strategies with the UAE's national priorities in clean energy, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, sustainability and advanced manufacturing, allowing firms to benefit from government support and integrated national policy frameworks.

Bilateral engagements:

On the sidelines of the forum, H.E. Younis Haji AlKhoori held a series of meetings, attended by H.E. Hussain Al Hammadi, UAE Ambassador to China; H.E. Shaikh Saoud Ali Almualla, UAE Consul General in Hong Kong; and Faisal Al Mansoori, Advisor to the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance.

These included a bilateral meeting with H.E. Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of Hong Kong, as well as a meeting with Nicholas Ho Lik-chi, Commissioner for the Belt and Road Initiative at the Hong Kong government, during which discussions focused on preparations for a high-level business delegation visit to the UAE scheduled for March, and potential public-private partnership projects.

In addition, a meeting was held with the chief executive and secretary for financial services of the Hong Kong regional government.