Bearish Analysts See BTC Slipping To As Low As $50K

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC ) has breached a crucial support around $84,000, a level that had anchored the market since mid-November 2025. The move intensified into the New York session as the price tumbled toward the $81,000 area, with long liquidations surpassing $1.6 billion and risk-off sentiment broadening across on-chain and traditional markets. The 2026 yearly open near $87,000, the 100-day moving average, and the $84,000–$86,000 demand zone failed to halt selling pressure, setting the stage for a deeper examination of where BTC price action could head next. For context on price quotes, see BTC.

Bitcoin dropped to a two-month low around $81,000, a move driven by substantial leverage liquidations totaling more than $1.6 billion.

Analysts warn that the breakdown could extend the bear market, with targets eyed down to the $50,000–$58,000 range under persistent selling pressure.

Market sentiment has flipped toward extreme fear, with the Crypto Fear and Greed Index recording a historically low reading that suggests capitulation dynamics.

A retest of the 200-week moving average has been discussed as a potential longer-term buying area, given its historical tendency to mark significant value zones. Despite near-term weakness, some traders see possible short-lived rallies near local troughs, though the overarching trajectory remains downward absent a meaningful catalyst.

Bitcoin sentiment at record lows suggests“no upcycle”

Bitcoin extended its slide into the late New York session, slipping to two-month lows around $81,000. The move came as selling pressure overwhelmed the technicals, with the 2026 yearly open near $87,000, and the $84,000–$86,000 demand zone failing to contain the downside. Long liquidations surged past $1.6 billion as leveraged positions unwound, erasing a substantial chunk of long exposure in a matter of hours. The price action underscored the prevailing risk-off mood that has dominated the market recently.

Market mood has deteriorated sharply, with the Fear and Greed Index dipping into“Extreme Fear” territory. The index slipped to 16 from the prior day's 26, signaling widespread risk aversion and a reluctance to accumulate risk assets amid macro and sector-specific headwinds. The tone was echoed by industry observers who highlighted that such extreme readings have historically coincided with capitulation events and renewed selling pressure in cyclic downturns.

Analysts at Crypto Town Hall highlighted that readings at this level tend to reflect heavy risk-off sentiment and capitulation dynamics, often observed during pronounced drawdowns and episodes of leveraged deleveraging. The broader macro backdrop-uncertainty around regulation, macro liquidity, and risk appetite-helps explain why BTC has struggled to sustain any rally attempts amid persistent selling pressure.

Timothy Peterson, an economist known for market sentiment tracking, noted that consumer confidence in risk assets is approaching historical lows. In a recent post, he observed that the five-year average sentiment has reached new nadirs, arguing that“People just don't buy Bitcoin or any other risk assets in an environment like this.” He concluded that an upcycle is unlikely until sentiment turns higher and risk appetite returns.

Similar themes have emerged across market commentary, including references to the FTX and Binance saga as reminders of how uncertainty can amplify downside risk. The ongoing narrative around regulatory and systemic risk has reinforced the view that a near-term upcycle remains unlikely unless a meaningful catalyst emerges to restore confidence and liquidity to the market.

Analysts say BTC may bottom at $50,000

With sentiment deteriorating, several analysts anticipate a more prolonged bear-market phase, complete with revisits to long-range moving averages and potential capitulation-driven lows. The 200-week moving average-an indicator closely watched by long-term players-currently sits near $57,974. Proponents of a patient accumulation strategy argue that proximity to such moving averages can offer valuable entry points for those building strategic exposure over time.

As market participants weigh the odds, some traders see the possibility of additional downside before a sustainable bottom forms. The chart literature points to the 200-week moving average as a historically meaningful support region; a test of this area could imply a substantial retracement from peak levels, potentially aligning with target ranges discussed by observers who foresee sub-$60,000 levels as part of a broader bear-market narrative.

Among the voices that have weighed in on the outlook, one analyst emphasized that accumulation near key historical supports could yield favorable entry points if the market can stabilize. The argument centers on the premise that prices may gravitate toward long-term value zones, even if the path there involves further volatility and drawdowns. Yet, the same analyst warned that without a material catalyst-be it regulatory clarity, macro policy shifts, or a significant liquidity event-the bear market could extend beyond initial expectations, testing the resilience of market participants and the leverage that has driven recent price swings.

The consensus among several strategists remains cautious. While some anticipate short-lived rallies at nearby lows, the dominant view is that BTC could drift lower toward the structural supports of the longer-term chart, with the potential to retest the lower bound of the recent range before any convincing reversal gains traction. The dialogue around $74,500-and the prior peaks that followed an earlier policy-related move-continues to be cited in discussions about potential bottoming scenarios, illustrating how past volatility continues to influence present expectations.

In sum, the market appears to be setting the stage for a protracted period of consolidation, punctuated by occasional rebounds that fail to sustain momentum. The absence of a clear catalyst means that traders must navigate a landscape where risk-off sentiment and leveraged positions can quickly reassert themselves, pushing prices toward the next major support. The bear-case scenario outlined by several analysts points toward a path that could see BTC test the lower-coverage bands of the bear flag pattern, with a potential pullback into the $50,000s if conditions do not improve.

Why it matters

The price breach of a critical support level signals more than a channel check for risk assets; it underscores how market psychology can pivot, sometimes rapidly, from cautious optimism to entrenched defensiveness. For long-term holders, the development raises questions about timing and strategy: when do accumulation opportunities become compelling enough to offset near-term volatility? For traders, an environment characterized by high liquidity risk and extreme sentiment readings can create both vulnerabilities and openings-where disciplined risk management remains essential.

From a market structure perspective, a sustained break below major baselines can alter funding dynamics, affect cross-asset correlations, and influence the behavior of futures and perpetual swap markets. As investors assess the probability of a deeper pullback toward the bear-market basins described by analysts, attention turns to on-chain indicators, macro cues, and potential liquidity injections that could alter the glide path of prices in the months ahead. The interplay between price action, leverage, and macro risk will continue to shape whether this cycle yields a prolonged downtrend or a more tactical, temporary pause before a broader recovery materializes.



Watch BTC price action around the 200-week moving average near $57,974 for signs of stabilization or renewed downside pressure.

Monitor near-term price action for any sustained rallies that fail to close above key resistance, signaling continued bearish momentum.

Track macro catalysts and policy developments that could inject liquidity or alter risk sentiment, potentially triggering a more decisive shift in trend.

Observe changes in on-chain metrics, including liquidations and open interest, which can reveal whether leverage pressure is intensifying or easing. Assess whether any new catalysts emerge that could restore market confidence and support a gradual upturn rather than a sharp reversal.



Bitcoin price movements to around $81,000 and the implications of $1.6 billion in long liquidations.

The role of key technical levels such as the 2026 yearly open near $87,000 and the $84,000–$86,000 demand zone.

Fear and Greed Index readings indicating Extreme Fear (16) and their interpretation by market observers.

References to the 200-week moving average as a potential long-term accumulation area (around $57,974). Analysts' discussions of bear-market scenarios and historical chart patterns related to BTC's price action.

In the near term, traders will be watching whether Bitcoin can form a basing pattern near the critical support bands or whether the bear-market trajectory consolidates at lower levels. Market observers expect that, absent a catalysts-driven reversal, BTC could remain within a lower volatility regime, with subdued upside potential until sentiment improves and liquidity conditions normalize. The interplay between macro risk, liquidity conditions, and on-chain signals will continue to shape the narrative around where the market goes from here.



Close monitoring of the $57,974 level, the current 200-week moving average, for any signs of a sustained bounce or further erosion.

Any development in regulatory clarity or liquidity injections that could alter risk sentiment and trading activity.

On-chain indicators such as liquidations and open interest to gauge whether leverage remains a dominant driver of price moves. Momentum shifts in related markets, including equity risk assets and other major cryptos, that could spill over into BTC dynamics.

The ongoing price action around critical technical levels has implications for investors, builders, and market makers. For hodlers, the scenario could present a patient accumulation opportunity if prices approach historically meaningful basins. For builders and infrastructure participants, the sentiment environment influences capital flows and risk appetite for new projects or network upgrades. Regulators and market participants alike will be watching how price dynamics interact with risk controls and market resilience, particularly as leverage-related dynamics and liquidity stress tests continue to shape the narrative around cryptocurrency markets.



Confirmation of a bottom near the 200-week moving average or a deeper pullback toward the $50k–$58k region.

Evidence of a sustained uptick in on-chain activity and liquidity following periods of extreme fear. Any regulatory developments or macro-policy signals that could alter risk appetite and capital flows into crypto assets.



BTC price action around $81,000 and the $1.6B long-liquidation milestone.

Breakdown below the $84,000–$86,000 demand zone and related technical readings.

Fear and Greed Index readings showing Extreme Fear and associated market sentiment commentary.

200-week moving average near $57,974 and discussion of its significance as a potential bottoming area. Analyst commentary on bear-market scenarios and potential price targets in the $50k–$58k zone.

