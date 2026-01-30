MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Sorrento Resources Announces Mobilization of Drill Crews and Diamond Drill at the Bottom Brook Project

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2026) - Sorrento Resources Ltd. (CSE: SRS) (OTCQB: SRSLF) (the "Company" or "Sorrento"), a Canadian exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Atlantic Canada, is pleased to announce that drill crews and a diamond drill rig have been successfully mobilized to the Company's Bottom Brook Project (Figure 1).

This program represents Sorrento Resources' inaugural drill campaign and marks a significant milestone in the Company's growth. The initial phase of drilling will consist of nine (9) diamond drill holes totaling approximately 1,300 metres. Drilling will focus on the U3 Prospect, a target area with historical drilling and known Rare Earth Element ("REE") mineralization.

The drill program has been designed to expand known mineralization along strike as well as up-dip and down-dip from historic intercepts (Figure 2). Two drill holes are planned to twin historical holes LP-07-09 (5.03 metres grading 4.37% TREO, including 1.05 metres of 11.02% TREO) and LP-08-17 (15.3 metres grading 1.16% TREO and 7.5 metres of 1.27% TREO). Drill core from these twin holes will be utilized for metallurgical test work, an important step in evaluating the project's development potential.

Figure 1: Drill crews and Diamond Drill mobilized to Bottom Brooke

Figure 2: Plan view map of the U3 prospect with historic drill holes and proposed drill holes.

Management Commentary

"Mobilizing our first-ever drill program is a major milestone for Sorrento and an exciting moment for our shareholders," said Alex Bugden, Chief Executive Officer of Sorrento Resources Ltd. "The Bottom Brook Project hosts compelling historical REE results, and this program is designed to build on that work by expanding mineralization and generating fresh data, including material for metallurgical testing. We believe this drill campaign has the potential to significantly advance the project and further establish Sorrento as a serious participant in the Atlantic Canada critical minerals space."

Technical Services Agreement

The Company further announces that it has entered into Technical Services Agreement dated January 20, 2026 with Bugden Exploration Inc. ("Bugden") pursuant to which Bugden will provide geological consulting services to the Company until December 31, 2026 at a daily rate, ranging from $375 - $650 per day. Alex Bugden, CEO and a Director of the Company, is a significant shareholder and an officer and director of Bugden. Neal Blackmore, a Director of the Company, is additionally a significant shareholder of Bugden. The transaction constitutes a Significant Transaction, in accordance with the policies of the CSE, as it is a series of transactions with Related Persons with an aggregate value potentially greater than $100,000.

About the Bottom Brook Project

The Bottom Brook Project is made up of 16 mineral licenses which have a combined 606 individual claims for a total area of 15,150 hectares. It is located approximately 40km South of the City of Corner Brook which has a deep-water port, skilled workforce, and many service providers. The property is accessible via a network of secondary roads immediately adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway. There is a transmission line which also runs through the western portion of the property

Historically drilled high grade total rare earth oxide ("TREO") intercepts include:



4.37% over 5m

4.47% over 5.6m

8.19% over 2.00m

15% over 0.5m

11.02% over 1.05m 1.269% over 7.5m

The REE mineralization in Bottom Brook is characterized by monazite-enriched horizons. The distribution of Rare Earth Oxides in a high-grade core sample from Bottom Brook is almost identical to the giant carbonatite Bayan Obo deposit - a major REE reserve estimated at more than 57.4 million metric tons grading at 6% and accounts for nearly half of global REE production. The Bottom Brook REE mineralization has also been compared to the Steenkampskraal monazite deposit in South Africa by Dr. Derek Wilton in 2024. Which is one of the highest-grade REE deposit globally with a current mineral resource estimate of 665,000 tonnes at an average grade of 14.5% TREO.

The historical drill intercepts were compiled from publicly available assessment data files. The Company has not independently verified this data and it is not known if the data complies with current NI43-101 standards. However, the Company believes the results are reliable and provide a strong indication of the exploration potential of the property.

Qualified Person

Alex Bugden, P. Geo., a Qualified Person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

About Sorrento Resources Ltd.

Sorrento is engaged in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property assets in Canada. Sorrento's objective is to locate and develop economic precious and rare earth element, gold, and base metal properties of merit including the Bottom Brook Project, Rodgers Cove Gold, and Harmsworth (VMS) project all located in Newfoundland.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors,

SORRENTO RESOURCES LTD.

"Signed"

Alex Bugden

President, Chief Executive Officer, and Qualified Person

709-693-4088

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance are "forward-looking statements". Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

