Syria: Government Announces Ceasefire Agreement With SDF
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Jan 30 (KUNA) -- The Syrian government announced on Friday that it has reached a complete agreement with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to implement a ceasefire and initiate a phased integration of military and administrative structures between the two sides.
The state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) quoted a government source as saying the agreement includes the withdrawal of armed forces from contact lines and the deployment of Interior Ministry security forces to the centers of the cities of Hasakah and Qamishli to enhance stability.
The agreement aims to unify Syrian territory, enforce the rule of law, and achieve full integration across the region through enhanced cooperation and unified efforts to rebuild the country, the source said.
In addition, the military and security integration will be carried out on an individual basis within brigades, with the state assuming control of all civil and governmental institutions, crossings, and border points, ensuring that no part of the country remains outside state authority.(end)

