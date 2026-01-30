Precision Diagnostics Research Report 2026 - Global $30+ Bn Market Trends, Opportunities, And Forecasts To 2031

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Precision Diagnostics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The Global Precision Diagnostics Market is projected to experience substantial growth, rising from USD 16.51 Billion in 2025 to USD 30.42 Billion by 2031, representing a CAGR of 10.72%

. This sector employs genomic sequencing, biomarker identification, and molecular analysis to define diseases with granular specificity, thereby allowing for customized therapeutic strategies for individual patients.

Key drivers propelling this market expansion include the escalating burden of complex chronic diseases and the steady decrease in costs related to high-throughput sequencing technologies. Together, these factors drive the demand for accurate molecular profiling, which is essential for maximizing clinical results and reducing adverse drug reactions.

However, the industry faces significant obstacles, notably the high capital investment needed to build sophisticated testing platforms and the uncertainty surrounding reimbursement pathways, both of which can restrict patient access. The increasing integration of these diagnostic tools into clinical practice is highlighted by the Personalized Medicine Coalition, which reported in 2024 that personalized medicines comprised approximately 38 percent of all new therapeutic molecular entities approved by the Food and Drug Administration the previous year. This statistic emphasizes the critical need for precise diagnostic infrastructure to support the effective deployment of targeted therapies.

Market Drivers

The rising prevalence of oncology and rare genetic disorders acts as a major catalyst for the Global Precision Diagnostics Market. As the incidence of these complex conditions increases, healthcare systems are compelled to adopt genomic sequencing and molecular analysis to detect specific biomarkers for targeted treatment. This urgency is underscored by the sheer volume of new diagnoses requiring precise profiling; for instance, the American Cancer Society's "Cancer Facts & Figures 2024" report from January 2024 projected that new cancer cases in the United States would exceed 2 million for the first time. Such growing patient numbers necessitate robust diagnostic frameworks to ensure therapies are aligned with the individual genetic characteristics of a disease, thereby minimizing ineffective treatments.

Simultaneously, the incorporation of artificial intelligence into diagnostic analytics is becoming essential for interpreting intricate genomic data. AI algorithms are capable of analyzing the massive datasets produced by sequencing, enhancing both detection speed and accuracy. Regulatory progress in this area was noted in an August 2024 Fierce Medtech report titled "FDA's list of authorized AI medical devices grows to 950," which indicated that regulators had cleared 950 AI and machine learning-enabled medical devices. The financial magnitude of this sector further confirms the adoption of these advanced solutions, as evidenced by Exact Sciences, which reported 2024 revenues of $2.50 billion for the fiscal year ending December 2023, reflecting the substantial value attributed to precision screening platforms.

Market Challenges

The significant capital expenditure required to develop complex testing platforms, along with uncertain reimbursement landscapes, presents a major barrier to the growth of the Global Precision Diagnostics Market. Creating and validating high-throughput genomic assays entails substantial upfront costs, yet the return on this investment is often threatened by inconsistent payer policies and declining fee schedules. When diagnostic developers cannot rely on stable revenue streams, they are less likely to fund the research needed to introduce novel molecular tests, which in turn stalls the industry's innovation cycle and limits the availability of advanced diagnostic tools.

This financial instability directly impedes market expansion by forcing laboratories to scale back their test menus or postpone the commercialization of new assays to conserve liquidity. In 2024, the American Clinical Laboratory Association reported that approximately 800 frequently ordered laboratory services were facing scheduled reimbursement cuts of up to 15 percent by early 2025 due to current federal rate-setting regulations. Such persistent downward pressure on payment rates creates an unsustainable economic environment, making it difficult for providers to maintain the sophisticated infrastructure required to deliver precise, data-driven diagnostic care to the broader patient population.

Market Trends

The advancement of liquid biopsy capabilities is fundamentally transforming the market by facilitating non-invasive tumor profiling and real-time monitoring. Unlike traditional tissue biopsies, blood-based assays enable clinicians to dynamically assess Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) and treatment response. This technology is being rapidly adopted as providers leverage circulating tumor DNA to detect recurrence earlier than imaging allows. This trend is exemplified by Natera's February 2025 report on its "Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results," which noted the company performed roughly 528,200 oncology tests in 2024, a 54.9 percent increase from the prior year, illustrating the significant shift toward incorporating fluid-based molecular testing into oncological care.

Concurrently, the diversification of precision diagnostics into neurology is driving market growth, particularly regarding Alzheimer's disease management. With the emergence of new therapies, there is a need for accessible screening tools to replace invasive cerebrospinal fluid analysis and costly PET scans. Blood-based biomarkers such as pTau-217 are central to this transition, offering a scalable method for identifying amyloid pathology. This progress was confirmed in an April 2025 MedTech Dive article titled "Labcorp launches blood test to accelerate Alzheimer's diagnosis," where Labcorp announced that its confirmatory pTau-217 test achieved 95 percent sensitivity and specificity. Expanding into neurological indications significantly broadens the market scope beyond its traditional focus on oncology.

Key Players Profiled in the Precision Diagnostics Market



Abbott Laboratories Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

bioMerieux SA

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Danaher Corporation

QIAGEN N.V.

Hologic Inc. Agilent Technologies Inc.

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Precision Diagnostics Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Precision Diagnostics Market, by Type:



Genetic Tests

Direct to Consumer Tests

Esoteric Tests Others

Precision Diagnostics Market, by Application:



Oncology

Respiratory Diseases

Skin Diseases

CNS Disorders

Immunology

Genetic Diseases Others

Precision Diagnostics Market, by End-Use:



Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories Others

Precision Diagnostics Market, by Region:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America Middle East & Africa

